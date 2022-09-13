It’s been four weeks since the start of school, and I have two grandsons in pre-K and one in kindergarten. I got to go to the meet-and-greets where I met their teachers. I also got to visit their classrooms and tour the schools.
It’s been exactly 20 years since my son was in kindergarten, and a lot has changed. Kindergarten is now a full day, and if you’ve seen the curriculum lately, let’s just say it’s a lot. It goes way beyond counting, learning the alphabet and knowing your street address and phone number.
I come from a family of educators. My earliest memories are of basketball practices when my dad was a coach and going to “help” my mom set up her classroom in the summer. When my sister became a teacher, I realized there is a certain type of person who does this vocation.
A person with a lot of patience and a kind heart seems to be a prerequisite for the profession. They go with the flow, changing what grades they teach, what classroom they’re in and what curriculum they follow. All this can happen in a year if the teacher is unlucky.
Some of the concerns that I have for teachers are obvious: They’re overworked and underpaid. Other than your family, and maybe including your family, a teacher may be the person who cares about you the most. They typically have huge hearts and a skewed work/life balance that tilts toward work. For some students, teachers may be the most stable person in their life.
Teachers also don’t have a budget for school supplies. A budget would imply a limit. If they need it, they buy it. Thankfully, that is changing, and you can donate to your teacher through Amazon in a lot of cases.
All of this takes a toll, not just on the teacher but also on the family. Sacrifices are made both monetarily and emotionally, and a lot of times they are not appreciated. It’s hard for a parent to come home to kids after teaching all day. My mom worked in a school without air conditioning, and it never crossed my mind growing up how much of a mental and physical toll it can take on a parent’s patience.
My oldest grandson is on the spectrum, and that can take a lot out of a teacher. I’m sure it will be both difficult and rewarding. I don’t think that I could do it, and I substitute taught before I graduated, and then did long-term subbing for a year after graduating.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that a large majority of us don’t want to be stuck inside with our kids while they try to navigate through a virtual school experience. Well, the teachers weren’t too happy about that either. Thankfully things are going back to normal.
If you’ve ever thought about teaching and you have 60 credit hours and can pass a background check, maybe think about becoming a substitute teacher. Right now, there is a shortage of teachers, but the need is as high as ever. Remember, not all heroes wear capes. I hope everyone has a great school year, and thank a teacher.
John Jacobs writes and lives in Frederick County.
