Earlier this week, my wife and I attended an excellent concert at the Weinberg Center, enjoying one of my favorite singers, Gordon Lightfoot. Though his voice was commensurate with his age of 83, it was still a fantastic show. I became a big fan of the Canadian balladeer in the ’60s, long before he was popular in the United States. WTRI was a country radio station in Brunswick owned and operated by “Country” Frank Mathos. Gordon Lightfoot was a popular singer in Canada with more of a folk music style than country music. Apparently, “Country” Frank appreciated some of Gordon Lightfoot’s songs and began playing his Canadian hits on WTRI.
One song in particular, “The Last Time I Saw Her Face,” was a romance ballad with a full orchestra accompaniment that would play regularly on the station. When I first heard this song, I immediately became a Gordon Lightfoot fan. Around this same time, Gordon Lightfoot was scheduled to appear on the Smothers Brothers show on TV. I watched intently as he sang “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” a three-part musical story about the first Canadian transcontinental railroad.
I was totally enchanted with his performance as pictures of railroad workers and trains streamed behind the singer while an orchestra provided accompaniment. I was hooked. As I am also a rail fan, this song quickly became one of my all-time favorites. I was able to purchase one of his first albums that included both of these songs and several others. But, I was still pretty much alone in my appreciation of this Canadian “folk” singer.
As the ’60s rolled into the 1970s, Gordon Lightfoot became more popular on the American music scene. In 1970, he hit big on the charts in the United States with “If You Could Read My Mind.” The following year, his success continued with chart toppers “Sundown” and “Carefree Highway,” songs he performed at the show this week.
At the Weinberg, he also performed one of his most famous songs that tells the story of a maritime disaster that occurred on Lake Superior in November of 1975. The 29 crew members of the ship Edmund Fitzgerald, one of the largest freighters on the Great Lakes, were lost at sea when the ship was struck by hurricane force winds. Though the final reason for her sinking may never be known, Gordon Lightfoot vividly captured the event in one of his greatest ballads, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
Several years ago, my wife and I visited the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum on Whitefish Point, the same Whitefish Bay his song advised could have been the safe refuge for the Edmund Fitzgerald as “…the sailors all say, that she’d made Whitefish Bay, if she put fifteen more miles behind her…” To enter the museum is a haunting experience. As you proceed through the dim front entrance, the chiming guitar-opening cords of Gordon Lightfoot’s song are echoing throughout the building. A shimmering light from prism-style glass gives you the effect of being underwater.
Directly in front of you, a huge brass bell enclosed in glass, radiating under a spotlight with the words “Edmund Fitzgerald” etched into the casing, gives you chills. As you read about the other shipwrecks along the 80-mile stretch around Whitefish Point, you soon understand why the area is known as Lake Superior’s Shipwreck Coast. Gordon Lightfoot singing the shipwreck story in the background provides a ghostly aura to the visitor. Looking out over the serene coastline guarded by the Whitefish Point Light Tower, it is hard to imagine the fury that has costs hundreds of lives.
Many familiar songs written by Gordon Lightfoot made the charts with other artists. In the 1960s, Marty Robbins had a huge country hit with “Ribbon of Darkness” while Peter, Paul and Mary had hits with “For Lovin’ Me” and “Early Morning Rain.” Even fellow Canadian Anne Murray sang “Cotton Jenny,” another Gordon Lightfoot song that became a hit.
Frederick is very fortunate that the Weinberg Center was not only saved from the floods but has been gloriously brought back to life as a first-rate cultural and entertainment venue. The generosity of the Weinberg family, the commitment of the city of Frederick, and dedication of many volunteers and staff assures we have the opportunity to see such renowned performers as Gordon Lightfoot. Thanks to everyone that took the Tivoli Theatre of my youth and transformed it into today’s majestic cathedral for arts and entertainment. When the house lights went out on July 20, a magical moment with a music legend captivated the audience. Thank you, Gordon Lightfoot for stopping in Frederick. And thanks to the many individuals past and present who make the Weinberg Center a treasure for all to enjoy.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a native of Frederick and is still very much a fan of ’60s music and railroads. His collection of 45s and LPs, including his several Gordon Lightfoot albums, have been handed down the next generation for enjoyment and safe keeping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.