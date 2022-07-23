Earlier this week, my wife and I attended an excellent concert at the Weinberg Center, enjoying one of my favorite singers, Gordon Lightfoot. Though his voice was commensurate with his age of 83, it was still a fantastic show. I became a big fan of the Canadian balladeer in the ’60s, long before he was popular in the United States. WTRI was a country radio station in Brunswick owned and operated by “Country” Frank Mathos. Gordon Lightfoot was a popular singer in Canada with more of a folk music style than country music. Apparently, “Country” Frank appreciated some of Gordon Lightfoot’s songs and began playing his Canadian hits on WTRI.

One song in particular, “The Last Time I Saw Her Face,” was a romance ballad with a full orchestra accompaniment that would play regularly on the station. When I first heard this song, I immediately became a Gordon Lightfoot fan. Around this same time, Gordon Lightfoot was scheduled to appear on the Smothers Brothers show on TV. I watched intently as he sang “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” a three-part musical story about the first Canadian transcontinental railroad.

