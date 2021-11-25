I was talking about Thanksgiving recently with a friend. “With all of the current awareness about history, I’m not so sure I like our traditional celebration of Thanksgiving.” Lifting his chin and sniffing ever so slightly, he said, “We shan’t be celebrating it traditionally — if at all — any more.”
I looked at him over the top of my glasses for a moment, sniffed ever so slightly, and said, “Well, we shan!”
But of course his comment got me to thinking.
The history of traditional Thanksgivings has a rose-colored glasses’ patina that many non-Native Americans adopted in the context of a peaceful, nationally recognized holiday. Think pilgrims in hats with buckles, which they probably never had, a buffet of abundant crops shared with the Indians as an expression of gratitude, Indians dressed regally — with peace pipes, and choices of food that included turkey, cranberry sauce (in a can?), and pumpkin pie because, after all, how else do you eat pumpkins? Today, we free a live Butterball turkey in a White House ceremony every year.
For many Native Americans, Thanksgiving is an image that jars with the unfolding of subsequent history. The Plymouth (Plimoth today) Indian tribe, the Wampanoags, who participated in the “first” Thanksgiving, numbered in the 40,000 range and had been residents of the area for 15,000 years (think about that). Now, there are approximately 4,000 to 5,000 tribe members. They enjoyed harmony with the Pilgrims for 50 years after the first Thanksgiving, but the King Phillips War decimated this population of Native Americans. They helped the first “settlers” of America when they realized that only half of the Mayflowers passengers would make it through the first winter; their efforts to educate the newcomers helped Pilgrims to survive the first harsh winter.
The first Thanksgiving was to celebrate the “we made it” idea of the Pilgrims. Mutual respect probably abounded on both sides of the equation. For 50 years, the Pilgrims and the Indians lived in harmony. But even before the King Phillips War, there was trouble brewing in the land. Governor Bradford in the late 1630s organized a pogrom to wipe out the Pequot Indians and then declared the anniversary of that day a Thanksgiving of a “bloody victory.”
It’s not all pumpkin pie and gravy.
But do we need to throw away the concept of Thanksgiving, a time to give thanks and to give? Should we make it disappear like Confederate statues?
Nephi Craig, a chef in the White Mountain Apache Tribe, does not think so. He believes that through an awareness of food, the celebration can actually move us forward. “Give thanks for ancestral landscapes” he says as we prepare the celebration. Celebrate what the Indians and the Pilgrims had available. “We can cook and eat our way to peace,” he says as he prepares a feast of celebration in contemporary times.
And if you look at his menu, it resonates with much of the pilgrim tradition: wild rice, roasted squash, three sisters (started by the Iroquois, it consists of squash, beans, and corn grown simultaneously — and it’s as Native American as it comes), a wild bird (wild turkey if available) or elk/deer, and fresh (not canned!) cranberries.
Nephi Craig seeks to modify the tradition, not abolish it. He advocates becoming acutely aware of what you are celebrating without having a misty-eyed view of tradition.
This year, I will probably eat the same things I have always eaten, but when I take a bite of food, I will try to be conscious of the complexity of the cornucopia of a harvest on eastern U.S. soil, with a nod to the natives who were there to help the Pilgrim’s dream survive — at the Indians’ expense. This should not be a simple celebration, but it can still have meaning.
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick and is married to a Choctaw Indian descendent.
