High school reunions are funny things. You either like them or you don’t. Some people don’t want to revisit the “formative” years and are content to just ditch the rearview mirror. Others, like myself, believe that who we are is wrapped up in who we were, and the high school days are certainly in the mix.
I have tried to go to every Gov. Thomas Johnson High School reunion. Watching the journey of people over the decades is fascinating and at times quite thought-provoking. Some of the most popular “in” people jumped into adult life with a thud. Some of the introverts blossomed into remarkable people. Jocks became gimping cripples. Nerds became CEOs. People I didn’t know well at the time turned out to be quite complex. Sometimes, unexpected friendships developed.
Twenty years seemed like a reasonable lifespan for these things. None of us wanted to end up in The Frederick News-Post as part of an indistinct group photo that revealed our class to be stoop-shouldered, gray-haired or short for our width — especially at, say, the 50th reunion. I used to think, “Good Lord, don’t these people have something better to do with their time?”
Thomas Johnson’s Class of 1972 recently held its 50th reunion, and there I was, gray hair, overweight, and maybe a little stoop-shouldered: I’m looking for our picture in the News-Post. More than 100 people attended, so the din of conversation was deafening, even to those of us without hearing aids. Many alumni had finally retired, so comparing notes about what we did with our “free” time was rampant. The most remarkable thing I noticed was the amount of laughter throughout the venue — more than I had heard at any time during the pandemic. We wore name tags with high school yearbook pictures on them, which turned out to be fortuitous since many people looked nothing like they did in 1972. People sat with others who were not necessarily in their high school “tribe,” and by the time dinner was served, one would not have recognized what had been a flimsy high school caste system.
Physically distant classmates communicated virtually with us on the big screen. Cindy Warner said a few words. Greg Powell said a few words. Mary Foreman and Hugh Gordon said a few words.
Finally, Karl Warner stood to read the list of class members who died over the past five decades. Fifty-seven people is a staggering number, even when stacked against a class of more than 350. Cancers, a collision with a train, a toppling tree, AIDS, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, the alcohol beast, heart attacks, strokes, COVID pneumonia, cocaine, murder and a myriad of other causes plowed through our ranks, seemingly at random.
John Donne, a metaphysical poet of the 17th century, once said:
Each is a piece of the continent
For several quiet minutes, we collectively realized that the people on the “list” were a part of us — however small — and were woven into our adult make-up.
Centuries ago, the town bell pealed when someone died. Donne said this about that custom as well:
Therefore, send not to know
I walked away from our reunion with a deeper appreciation for the impact classmates had on me decades ago. I am not just “hanging onto the past” when I think of TJ High School — I am taking a moment to reflect on the people who propelled me on my life’s journey.
A reunion is cause for a pause. Some future day will see no TJ Class of ’72 reunion at all, so our memories become precious gems we treasure now.
The author lives in Frederick and has valued every class reunion — for different reasons each time. The 50th was a bittersweet one.
