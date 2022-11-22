High school reunions are funny things. You either like them or you don’t. Some people don’t want to revisit the “formative” years and are content to just ditch the rearview mirror. Others, like myself, believe that who we are is wrapped up in who we were, and the high school days are certainly in the mix.

I have tried to go to every Gov. Thomas Johnson High School reunion. Watching the journey of people over the decades is fascinating and at times quite thought-provoking. Some of the most popular “in” people jumped into adult life with a thud. Some of the introverts blossomed into remarkable people. Jocks became gimping cripples. Nerds became CEOs. People I didn’t know well at the time turned out to be quite complex. Sometimes, unexpected friendships developed.

