From a certain age, a certain girl would appear in my head. Whoever she was, she was there whenever I thought with hope about my future, whenever I’d concoct “dream girls” with my equally adolescent buddies.
It never hurts to dream.
This girl always showed up. But I couldn’t see her face. Because we hadn’t met yet. And maybe we never would.
I knew who she was, though. I’d invented her in a figurative, rough-draft kinda way. An amalgam of characteristics.
This brown-haired girl had a face, but only in an abstract sense. For some reason, my brain wouldn’t let me complete her profile.
But I’d know her if I saw her. Whenever, if ever, I saw her.
Don’t get the wrong idea. I didn’t obsess over this faceless fabrication in my head. She was just a romantic ideal. And I was basically a kid. But as I grew up, I never forgot about her.
She knows that. Because I’ve told her.
Not the her in my head. The real her.
Soon, we celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary.
n n n
Speaking of 20, that was roughly my age when I recognized I had lost sight of her. She’d drifted into the recesses, thanks to maturation, real relationships and, perhaps, a subconscious understanding that, gee, Josh, you’re probably not actually going to meet the girl of your dreams and make her yours.
Truthfully, I stopped looking.
And it wasn’t until I stopped looking that she appeared.
I won’t lie and say I knew it was her the first time I laid eyes on her. This brunette was tending to the salad bar at the grocery store where I worked. She was a new hire.
Time went by. We’d chat sometimes at work. Maybe flirt. Soon, she became a cashier, too. She started working closer to me in the store.
From that position, while she apparently struggled to distinguish me from another guy who worked there, I noticed more (and more) about her. Not even necessarily her face.
It was not difficult.
One day, I joined a conversation in the store’s break room. She was there. I sat right next to her. It was the closest we’d ever been.
And I turned and looked right into her eyes.
I won’t lie and say I knew it was her in that instant, either. But, my gosh, maybe it was.
Something about that face.
Much later, I would tell her that was the first time I noticed how truly beautiful she was.
She wonders why it took me so long.
That face.
That face was crying when I officially asked her out. She had received some upsetting news, and as she was sorting it out, she had come to the store when I was working. She told me about it, and tears started to flow from her gorgeous green eyes.
I reached over and gently rubbed her back. It was the first time I’d ever touched her and — I had no idea — the first of six gazillion back rubs I’d administer to her.
In her delicate state, standing in the produce department — probably with some nearby customers examining fruit — she was hardly ripe for the picking. But I wasn’t attuned to such cues. I wanted to do anything to make her feel better, to stop the tears from falling on that face.
So I asked if she’d like me to take her on a date. When she said yes, hopefully she knew I was me and not the other guy she thought I was.
That face. I couldn’t always see it clearly during the succeeding weeks, as we went out night after night. But that was because maybe we were somewhere in the dark, talking, listening to music, laughing, learning about each other.
That face. I’ll never forget what it looked like two years later as I read her a letter explaining, in part, how I’d long ago imagined meeting a girl just like her — and then somehow I did.
And then, as she wiped away more tears, I asked if she would marry me.
That face. I’d just touched down from a five-day work excursion in 2002. It was the longest we’d been apart in nearly three years. She spotted me from baggage claim, and when I saw my fiancée’s expression of relief and delight, I knew I never wanted to spend that much time away from her ever again.
I saw the rest of my life in that face.
That face was staring straight at mine as we held hands almost exactly 20 years ago. She was reciting vows as we prepared to exchange rings that symbolize endless love. And just like in the moment I asked her out, that face was crying.
We had completed the circle together.
That face. We were in a hospital room in 2010 when I saw it look down into another face. One created by us — the dream girl and the guy who she thought was another guy at the store.
I will still do anything to make that face happy (except I’m absolutely not agreeing to buy that new deck furniture, honey, because the stuff we have is still just fine and I need the money for old baseball cards — so stop nagging). Most of our momentous firsts are long past, so I focus on simple things.
That face. It lights up, for instance, when I fix her a weekend drink and break out an old DVD of “Save the Last Dance” for our family movie night.
That face. She does what she can to help it combat years and stress. On Mother’s Day weekend, she relaxed while applying back-to-back rejuvenating masks.
That face. Afterward, she asked me how it looked.
And let’s face it:
It could never have looked more perfect. Even in my dreams.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column, Real Dads Wear Yoga Pants, appears once a month.
