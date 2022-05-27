We all started to crack up when my mother said she had gently reached down and nudged an unconscious bird’s tiny tongue back into its mouth, stimulating a recovery from a very unfortunate meeting with a sunroom window of their house.
This story was being told during our annual Mother’s Day brunch. The casseroles had been consumed, the mimosas were flowing — and Mom was on a roll.
When that’s the case, you better get comfortable. Don’t worry: It will be an animated show. No detail spared. No thought left uncovered. No bird, apparently, left to die.
I come from a family full of storytellers. When we get together, that’s what constitutes a bulk of the talk. You can tell a story about anything. Heck, right now I’m telling a story about telling stories. Color is crucial. So are at least some facts.
Telling a story can be an art. And my mother paints in broad, deliberate strokes.
It has definitely been passed down through the generations. My brother and I remember Grandma Jane would put her hand on our arm — or strategically block an exit — while she was weaving a yarn.
On a family vacation in the early 1990s, my cousin Amy and I were heading back to the beach after lunch. Having recently arrived, Grandma was unpacking in her bedroom. We entered to tell her we were leaving.
She closed the door behind us.
The audience now captive, Grandma launched into another story about her cats.
If I get long-winded during a tale, my wife will hurry me along by calling me by my mother’s name. “OK, Susan ...” she’ll say, almost like the band playing the Academy Award-winner offstage mid-speech. I start to talk louder and faster, my mojo — and story — ruined.
You can’t rush an artist.
Last weekend, my cousin Adam provided an anecdote about a time his mother, Grandma Jane’s youngest daughter, discoursed for 40 minutes before wrapping up with “to make a long story short ...”
The way a story is told can be more amusing than the story itself, and my mother and aunt have a way of keeping you engrossed — even if it’s mostly because you want to see just how long they’re gonna go — with drastic voice inflections and facial expressions.
Not all good stories need to be lengthy, but many in my bloodline tend to get carried away.
Speaking of getting carried away, my paternal grandfather was better at keeping things brief, if not totally believable. He once told me he’d heard about a large bird picking up and carrying away a little boy, which is what I was at the time. Few details were provided, just a matter-of-fact statement from my all-knowing Pop. And, for years thereafter, I remained anxiously on the lookout for swooping skyjackers at our wooded homestead.
As for my mother’s bird, the injured flicker she’d told us about, she was the one who picked it up, and not the other way around, thankfully.
She retrieved a pair of gloves and a cardboard box padded with tissues, where she placed it to recover. She said she could tell it wasn’t feeling right.
“Could you see other little cartoon birds flying around this bird’s head?” I asked.
“What was his pulse-ox?” my father added.
We were kidding.
But this was a true story about a dramatic rescue. So we let her go on.
I find that’s the best thing to do, as well, when my son begins rambling. He has this tendency flowing through his veins, too. He was around 4 when I first noticed. He’d just come from a visit with my mom, who’d introduced him to Star Wars. So, for an hour, my little speech-impeded boy informed me all about “Duke Tywalker.”
He was sharing something in an attempt to connect with me. He was telling a story to his father. Granted, it was one I already knew. But we can’t help it. From a young age, we relate through stories. It’s human nature.
My dad will sometimes open with, “Stop me if I’ve told you this before ...” And when indeed, I do, he ignores me and retells the story anyway, like a baserunner blowing past a third-base coach who clearly has both hands up.
But I don’t mind. More often than not, our family storytimes involve ones that simply begin with the words “Remember when.” What ensues is a cackling roundtable of individual perspectives from the moment in question getting tossed into the conversation, embellishments encouraged.
My Granddad Elmer, Jane’s husband, wasn’t such a chatterbox. It was a rare occasion when he told a story, though I used to love prodding him about the olden days. Once, during the final year he was alive, I casually asked him what he remembered about The Great Depression.
He started talking. And he didn’t quit at 1939. He told me about meeting his future wife. He told me about going into the Army during World War II. He told me that Harry Truman had probably saved his life (making mine possible) by ordering the use of atomic bombs. He told me about building his first house, about his career.
I just sat and listened. It was like maybe he’d been waiting for someone to ask.
Meanwhile, you might be asking what finally happened to that flicker my mother assisted. In the process of writing this, I texted her for more specifics because I wasn’t taking notes during her Mother’s Day Monologue.
She responded: “I had to get up and check on this bird after I heard it slam into the window. When I got it, its eyes were glazed over and its tongue was out of its mouth. [I was] able to get it back in with a small stick. After propping it up in the shoebox, I was able to give [it] water in a small syringe.”
It was a five-sentence recap.
But I’ll take her drawn-out telling over that every time.
Mom’s patient eventually got up and flew away. Her story had reached its conclusion, which can be the hardest yet most rewarding place to arrive for a storyteller.
We were all impressed. And still laughing. My brother suggested she should make her skills available for future neighborhood emergencies by acquiring a flashing Tweety Bird with a chirping siren to put on her dashboard.
I was smiling about all of this recently while sitting in the sun on my front porch. In the neighbor’s driveway, I saw two birds loudly fighting. Or playing. Up and down they went. Lunging at each other, engaging, then stopping for a moment. Like a bird boxing match.
They might’ve been robins. But I don’t know birds the way I should, considering how much my parents have always loved watching them in their backyard — where they also occasionally crash into their windows. These two birds looked like they were enjoying themselves, kinda. I couldn’t tell. They had no idea there was a spectator 30 feet from their duel.
I felt nervous that one of them might get injured.
In which case, I could pick up the phone and enlist my mom, the noted avian nurse.
After awhile, though, they’d had their fill. They hopped in opposite directions before each taking flight.
They’d had their fun. Or fight.
And I had the ending to this story.
I had 1 baby bird left in a nest stupidly constructed and stupidly permitted on a vine outside our back door. The door faces west (hot). The others took off. The mom checked on this one then was gone a whole day. The next, I gave it water from an eyedropper. No mom. I was watching and considering the next move. A big bird came and snatched this malingerer and flew off. A bad bird story. I may have been an enabling villain. There are no vines now framing the back door.
