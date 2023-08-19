Here I am in my early 60s, a tail-end baby boomer, and I’m still eating many of the same foods that were new when I was.
For breakfast, I almost invariably have a tall glass of milk fortified with what was originally called Carnation Instant Breakfast, and was recently renamed Carnation Breakfast Essentials.
I stir that up while either an Unfrosted Strawberry or Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tart gets toasted.
Sometimes, I’ll switch up my routine with a heel of bread generously schmeared with Nutella. On weekends, a heaping bowl of Special-K holds me for hours.
Common at-home hot lunches include a slab of Ellio’s Pizza, a serving of frozen chicken nuggets, or two well-toasted Eggo Waffles sandwiching a scoop of vanilla ice cream. (Okay, that last one is both a hot and cold lunch, but it’s a favorite guilty pleasure however it’s categorized.)
If I get slightly ambitious, one box of Suddenly Salad can yield two or three mid-day meals, depending on which variety I boil up. With my elevated cholesterol count, I do try to be a bit choosey and avoid ones calling for a cup or more of mayo.
If my husband’s out for the evening and I’m eating alone, I’m likely to whip up a box of mac & cheese and toss in a can of tuna — a homage to the tuna casseroles that were a staple of many mid-20th-century households.
An alternate option for one is an entrée fresh from our supermarket’s freezer.
Whichever I decide on is eaten in front of the TV, a nod to how I once ate those foil-covered delights generally disdained by my mother.
I grew up in a home largely devoid of frozen food and leftovers. Besides a couple of fixed menu nights (pasta Tuesdays and meatloaf on Thursdays), my mother cooked something different each day of the week.
I can readily imagine her relief when Manwich Sandwich, Hamburger Helper, and Shake ‘n Bake changed weeknight meal prepping forever. And while my mother didn’t stop making 90 percent of our family dinners from scratch, at least she could occasionally spend less time in the kitchen thanks to a little Space Age culinary technology.
Where my Mom really came through, at least in the mind of a second- or third-grader, was with our after-school snacks. Waiting for us when we got off the bus, far enough ahead of our 6 p.m. suppertime not to ruin our appetites, was what I still consider an ideal treat — a ready supply of Yodels and Ring Dings, which were especially good served chilled from the fridge or, even better, freezer.
I’ve never stopped looking forward to a small dessert at the end of the day. To that end, we’re rarely minus a package of Chips Ahoy in the top drawer of our kitchen island, with the periodic and highly acceptable substitution of Keebler’s Fudge Stripe cookies. One or two does the trick, and three’s a special reward for — well — something.
It seems natural to favor the foods I’ve known for a long while. I find comfort in realizing that what worked for me as a child can yet satisfy this aging adult. There may be healthier choices, and I regularly make them, but old habits die hard.
So, for now, I’ll stick with a few of the familiar foods that grew up with me and my generation.
I’d put money on it that long after the last of the boomers downs their final Sprite, Fritos, Doritos, Cheetos, Spaghetti-Os, and sandwiches made with Jif peanut butter will still be packed in school lunchboxes, just as many other formerly new products will continue to grace kitchen cabinets and freezers, making life less stressful for busy families and providing a moment of nostalgia to those who remember them as a staple of their childhood.
Woodsboro’s Susan Writer neither sought nor received fees from the makers of any of the above food items, although manufacturer’s coupons would be nice. Reach her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com, or visit her Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
What about minute steaks? Do they still make them? How about pizza bagels?
I do moun Stouffler's turkey tetrazzini. It came back, but may never be so good.
" box of mac & cheese and toss in a can of tuna —" and I had the surprise of self-recognition. I do this often, when it is not rice and tuna with chili.
I thought it was only my family that had a can of tuna mixed in with the Kraft Mac and cheese. Some people won't even try it, but to me it is one of life's great pleasures.
Just one mention in there of the "elevated cholesterol count." With this diet I'm surprised it wasn't described as astronomical. I'm a baby boomer and am not a food fanatic, but most of this stuff she mentions is garbage. Fresh from the grocer's freezer? Doesn't she get the contradiction? Good grief!
Nothing wrong with frozen food, often they have more nutrients than the fresh ones that sit in the sore. Even canned vegetables retain nutrients. Once great inventions have been discredited from familiarity. But till help my budget.
We’ve eaten so many fake “foods” we are prematurely embalmed from within.
I like to say I am "preserved."
