Because we do not live in a perfect world and because life itself is essentially a work in progress, there will always be ups and downs. Bad things do happen. Regardless of whether they are of a personal nature or a national one, the sunshine, when it finally arrives, helps to make other things bearable.
Carly Simon’s 1971 song, Anticipation, kept playing over and over in my mind as we headed to my brother and sister-in-law’s cozy apartment at Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville on May 22. Seven of us were meeting for lunch. We had not seen each other in a year and a half, but we were all now fully vaccinated. To a cautious degree, good times were back.
In normal times (remember those?), my extended family, in some form or another, met about six times a year, including a weekend getaway in September and the infamous family Christmas. The pandemic, though, had ended all that.
May 22 finally arrived. It was an emotional moment. As I hugged each one of my family members, the feeling of not wanting to let go was overwhelming. Each hug pushed the fear and uncertainty of the past further away.
All seven of us were feeling it, that irrepressible tug of both laughter and tears. Over the next four or five hours, laughter won out and filled the apartment. One thing was clear: Too often you don’t realize what needs to be cherished until what should be cherished is kept from you.
In that moment of pure joy when we were reunited, none of us regretted having followed all the recommended protocols. We had done our part to keep ourselves, each other, and others safe, and we were celebrating the reawakening of hope for better days ahead.
A week later, in honor of Mother’s Day, my daughter took me to my first indoor visit since the pandemic hit (grocery stores and pharmacies don’t count) — lunch at the Springfield Manor Winery outside of Thurmont. The upstairs is ballroom size, so even the most hesitant post-pandemic, nervous nelly would be comfortable. (I should know since I’m one of them.) We’d been there before, so we knew the pretzels with crab dip and the charcuterie board would be good choices. They still were.
The good times continued. Recently, in honor of Father’s Day, my daughter and son-in-law took us to Celebration Cellars Winery, an off-the-beaten-path Frederick winery that looks and feels like a mountain villa in Italy. Owners and wine experts, Michael McDonald and Heather Smith, excel at making you feel very comfortable and very special. Don’t be surprised if you feel like giving them a hug when you leave.
Celebration Cellars Winery was an experience like no other I have ever had. It’s a private winery, unlike the large commercial wineries I had been to. Everything about it is intimate. The view from the outside deck is fantastic. There is also a screened-in porch and an attractive living room area with a fireplace and a bar. You are invited to have takeout food delivered to you there or to bring your own snacks. If you simply go for the wine tasting itself, however, the experience is still lovely and well worth it. I can attest to the fact that it is also hard to leave without buying a bottle of wine, or two, or three. Before visiting, you do need to reserve a block of time.
My husband and I did the best we could during the past year and a half. Yet through it all and through all of this recent excitement, I am still saddened when I think of those who didn’t make it to the other side of the pandemic.
We are living in a Charles Dickens world. We’ve got the pandemic behind us (hopefully), we are seeing family again and getting out more. At the same time, though, there are still many things in life that cause enormous concern, such as Congress’ failure to form an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the increase in mass shootings, frustration with those who refuse to get vaccinated, and the divisions among us regarding almost everything, just to name a few.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness,” Dickens wrote in “A Tale of Two Cities.”
If that doesn’t describe us over the past couple of years, I don’t know what does. So, while I worry about the other things, I am happy with my interlude of hope and happiness and hope you are enjoying one, too.
Patricia Weller wishes you the warmth of hope and sunshine. She writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
