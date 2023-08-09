President Joe Biden has a chance to do the right thing for all Americans — a brave and unpopular thing that will spare the country excruciating pain next year.
He can pardon Donald Trump and announce he’s not seeking reelection.
Without having to worry about reelection, Biden can spare the Justice Department a humiliating and corrupt plea bargain, too, by simply pardoning his son Hunter.
As things now stand, with the election 15 months away, both parties have painted themselves into a corner.
Biden barely polls ahead of Trump, and every week brings unwelcome reminders of the incumbent’s age (80) and dubious fitness for office.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, just a year older than Biden, recently froze as he attempted to lead a Republican press conference.
And Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, is so greatly diminished, she’s had to turn power of attorney over to her daughter — even as Feinstein, or, at any rate, her office, continues to exercise power to vote in what was once the greatest deliberative body in the world.
The gerontocracy is visibly failing.
Meanwhile, Republicans are on course to nominate a man who turns 78 next year.
Trump is far more energetic than Biden was when he became president at that age in 2021.
But Trump’s energy and campaign cash are being consumed by the staggering array of criminal charges he faces.
These prosecutions only help Trump in the primary. His rivals are forced either to side with Biden’s Justice Department and Democratic prosecutors or defend the man they want to beat.
Biden’s a record-setter in unpopularity, with the lowest approval ratings at this point in his term of any president in the last 40 years.
You have to go back to Jimmy Carter to find worse.
Trump was supremely polarizing even before the onslaught of prosecutions.
He drives Republican turnout — but many in the GOP fear he drives Democratic turnout even more.
The 2024 contest threatens to leave millions of voters feeling jaded, with even diehard partisans wondering if their party nominated the only man who could lose to the other guy.
And the spectacle of a major-party nominee campaigning while on trial, or indeed in prison, will not do wonders for America’s image around the world.
At home, it will embitter our politics for a generation. The Watergate ordeal will seem like the era of good feelings by comparison.
The legal system itself will be on trial at the ballot box, and if a jury in Washington, D.C., convicts Trump, voters nationwide might yet acquit him.
A federal conviction is no bar to running for, or winning, the highest office.
On the other hand, if Biden prevails, what can America expect from an octogenarian’s second term?
Democrats might soon find their victory a Pyrrhic one, as an already weak president becomes a lame duck.
And if Democrats think they would win political advantage by turning the GOP into a revenge-for-Trump party, perhaps with Trump himself as an imprisoned martyr, they should consider which cause would inspire more devotion — a winner too decrepit to lead or a populist hero whose persecution mirrors the way his followers feel about their own fate in a Democrat-run America.
Biden has the power to avert this; all it will cost is his shot at a miserable second term.
If Biden pardons Trump, the Republican contest will have to be fought on different, better terms — not whether or not the charges against Trump are valid.
Trump might still win such a contest, politically embarrassing though it would be to accept clemency from Biden.
But the battle will be conducted like a traditional primary, not a referendum on the Democrats’ desire to “lock him up.”
Biden’s own party would revile the president for granting a pardon, but he could do them an equal favor by accepting their outrage in good grace and opting not to seek renomination next year.
The Democrats, too, would then have a more competitive primary, with the likelihood of younger leadership getting its turn.
An open Democratic primary would, of course, change electability calculations in the GOP as well — again, not necessarily to Trump’s disadvantage, but both parties would have more cause to think about the future.
Biden knows how tenuous his position is on account of his senectitude and unpopularity.
He could bow out with a grand gesture, one offensive to the fanatics in his party, yet actually healthy for the party — and for the other party, too.
He would make history.
But to do it, he has to be selfless and bold.
Consider it, Mr. President: All you have to lose are the burdens better borne by a younger leader.
Daniel McCarthy is the editor of Modern Age: A Conservative Review.
(28) comments
No pardons are necessary. Just have BOTH of them withdraw their candidacy for president and find someone younger than 65.
I am shocked - SHOCKED - to hear that the "editor of the Conservative Review" would like the incumbent President to bow out of re-election and pardon a thrice-indicted sexual predator whose political values happen to align with his own.
SHOCKED.
The writer is yet another syndicated conservative who clearly does not read anything beyond stale GOP talking points going back to the 1970s. Pardoning Nixon is arguably what got us into this mess in the first place, and even Nixon had the good grace to resign. Trump would treat it as a vindication and proclaim his innocence. If the FNP is going to keep publishing syndicated columnists, they should at least respect us enough to find one that knows what they are talking about.
Outstanding comment - yes, in retrospect, letting Nixon walk set the stage for these days. And an organized criminal conspiracy to nullify the will of a democratic republic's voters is a horrific conspiracy. It must be punished, severely, to deter anyone from ever acting in this manner again - The NY Times has an outstanding article on the fake electors memorandum, it lays out exactly how insane this was and that it was organized.
No. That’s part of how we got into this mess. If Nixon had gone to prison for Watergate, Regan for Iran-Contra, Clinton for perjury, Bush for torture…any of the aforementioned Presidents might have thought harder about the paths they chose. Even amongst these shameful (shameless) figures, Trump’s assault on American democracy is light years too far.
In the interest of "reconciliation" and to attempt to satisfy the Hunter derangement syndrome, I propose that Hunter be publicly drawn and quartered on the Capital steps in the spirit of a selfless soldier throwing themselves on a grenade to save their comrades. Surely that would satisfy the hard core MAGA's calling for his head. The sacrifice of one man for the greater good is a time honored tradition.
"FRREEE- DOMMMMM!" -William Wallace
It'd be a good start anyway....with Mumbley next!!
This is a little far felched!! Ha!
Actually, the far easier and more logical thing is for Trump to withdraw from the race. If he thinks this is political, then according to his logic the prosecution will stop, right?
C'mon FNP. Stop printing this pile of ....
What is this guy smoking?
Whatever it is, I want some!!! Hahahahaha!!
It’s legal now.
If you think Biden would ever think of pardoning Trump, you are already on something. 78 felony charges and growing! No way. Trump is toast.
The author is pathetic. Trump is a traitor and a criminal.
Yeah, well, Mumbley Joe's time is coming too, just like his crackhead son!!
Additional sleep may help you.
Trump pardoning his co conspirators certainly has worked well.
Bannon is back at it, spreading lies and disinformation, thanks to the Don’s pardon..
No One is above the law, and advocating pardoning Trump.. a criminal before, during, and after his Presidency is unAmerican and flat out wrong.
Shameful and shameless column.
So, I guess you think Hunter is not above the law?? Mumbley Joe begs to differ!! The apple doesn't fall far from the tree!!
What does Hunter have to do with anything?? Trump’s family on the other hand? Two billion for what?? Have you been watching Trump lately, he has gone through the looking glass into some weird fantasy land. He turns a deeper and deeper orange as he rants for two hours.
Hunter is the smartest guy he knows - that should tell you that Mumbley Joe is in fantasy land every day. Think about it......Hahahahaha, oh my!!
All the money charged to the federal govt by Trump's hotels for security personnel to stay at the hotels ($100s per day per person) is much more than anything questionable that Hunter might have done. This is for Trump and international guests who stayed at his hotels. Sorry I don't have any references. I read about it a couple of years ago, but my vague recollections are a lot more believable that the stuff going around about the Biden Crime Family.
A necessary condition would be Trump's acknowledgement of his wrongdoings. Truth and reconciliation a la South Africa.
My jaw dropped when I began reading this. Why not just print a headline now that says "FNP endorses the former guy?" Your choice of columns and letters slews unmistakably toward that position.
Why stop at pardoning Trump and Hunter? Why not pardon all white collar crimes? Crime is only politics and alternative facts in a rigged system. As for age - anyone who stumbles or turns 80 should be forced to help replenish the supply of soylent green.
Hahahahaha, hahahahaha!!! Classic!!
Amen to almost everything above. This column is a hair-raising reminder of how fake 'logic' & clever 'reasoning' can be as harmful--or bent on harm in service of the dealer's personal & professional political agenda--as the most nefarious propaganda. Anytime, but especially now.
