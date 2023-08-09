President Joe Biden has a chance to do the right thing for all Americans — a brave and unpopular thing that will spare the country excruciating pain next year.

He can pardon Donald Trump and announce he’s not seeking reelection.

kwhite30

No pardons are necessary. Just have BOTH of them withdraw their candidacy for president and find someone younger than 65.

ImCharlie

I am shocked - SHOCKED - to hear that the "editor of the Conservative Review" would like the incumbent President to bow out of re-election and pardon a thrice-indicted sexual predator whose political values happen to align with his own.

SHOCKED.

stjohn42

The writer is yet another syndicated conservative who clearly does not read anything beyond stale GOP talking points going back to the 1970s. Pardoning Nixon is arguably what got us into this mess in the first place, and even Nixon had the good grace to resign. Trump would treat it as a vindication and proclaim his innocence. If the FNP is going to keep publishing syndicated columnists, they should at least respect us enough to find one that knows what they are talking about.

Piedmontgardener

Outstanding comment - yes, in retrospect, letting Nixon walk set the stage for these days. And an organized criminal conspiracy to nullify the will of a democratic republic's voters is a horrific conspiracy. It must be punished, severely, to deter anyone from ever acting in this manner again - The NY Times has an outstanding article on the fake electors memorandum, it lays out exactly how insane this was and that it was organized.

MrSniper
MrSniper

No. That’s part of how we got into this mess. If Nixon had gone to prison for Watergate, Regan for Iran-Contra, Clinton for perjury, Bush for torture…any of the aforementioned Presidents might have thought harder about the paths they chose. Even amongst these shameful (shameless) figures, Trump’s assault on American democracy is light years too far.

cleanrunoff

In the interest of "reconciliation" and to attempt to satisfy the Hunter derangement syndrome, I propose that Hunter be publicly drawn and quartered on the Capital steps in the spirit of a selfless soldier throwing themselves on a grenade to save their comrades. Surely that would satisfy the hard core MAGA's calling for his head. The sacrifice of one man for the greater good is a time honored tradition.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

"FRREEE- DOMMMMM!" -William Wallace

TrekMan

It'd be a good start anyway....with Mumbley next!!

TrekMan

This is a little far felched!! Ha!

shiftless88

Actually, the far easier and more logical thing is for Trump to withdraw from the race. If he thinks this is political, then according to his logic the prosecution will stop, right?

matthewboh

C'mon FNP. Stop printing this pile of ....

sevenstones1000

What is this guy smoking?

TrekMan

Whatever it is, I want some!!! Hahahahaha!!

MrSniper
MrSniper

It’s legal now.

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

If you think Biden would ever think of pardoning Trump, you are already on something. 78 felony charges and growing! No way. Trump is toast.

richardlyons

The author is pathetic. Trump is a traitor and a criminal.

TrekMan

Yeah, well, Mumbley Joe's time is coming too, just like his crackhead son!!

richardlyons

Additional sleep may help you.

Fredginrickey

Trump pardoning his co conspirators certainly has worked well.

Bannon is back at it, spreading lies and disinformation, thanks to the Don’s pardon..

No One is above the law, and advocating pardoning Trump.. a criminal before, during, and after his Presidency is unAmerican and flat out wrong.

Shameful and shameless column.

TrekMan

So, I guess you think Hunter is not above the law?? Mumbley Joe begs to differ!! The apple doesn't fall far from the tree!!

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

What does Hunter have to do with anything?? Trump’s family on the other hand? Two billion for what?? Have you been watching Trump lately, he has gone through the looking glass into some weird fantasy land. He turns a deeper and deeper orange as he rants for two hours.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Hunter is the smartest guy he knows - that should tell you that Mumbley Joe is in fantasy land every day. Think about it......Hahahahaha, oh my!!

threecents
threecents

All the money charged to the federal govt by Trump's hotels for security personnel to stay at the hotels ($100s per day per person) is much more than anything questionable that Hunter might have done. This is for Trump and international guests who stayed at his hotels. Sorry I don't have any references. I read about it a couple of years ago, but my vague recollections are a lot more believable that the stuff going around about the Biden Crime Family.

public-redux
public-redux

A necessary condition would be Trump's acknowledgement of his wrongdoings. Truth and reconciliation a la South Africa.

Report Add Reply
My jaw dropped when I began reading this. Why not just print a headline now that says "FNP endorses the former guy?" Your choice of columns and letters slews unmistakably toward that position.

Report Add Reply
threecents

Why stop at pardoning Trump and Hunter? Why not pardon all white collar crimes? Crime is only politics and alternative facts in a rigged system. As for age - anyone who stumbles or turns 80 should be forced to help replenish the supply of soylent green.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Hahahahaha, hahahahaha!!! Classic!!

Jo and Bob H

Amen to almost everything above. This column is a hair-raising reminder of how fake 'logic' & clever 'reasoning' can be as harmful--or bent on harm in service of the dealer's personal & professional political agenda--as the most nefarious propaganda. Anytime, but especially now.

