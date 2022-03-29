I have had a long and winding fascination with politics. From listening to the 1976 election returns on a transistor radio in my bed (I wanted Carter to win. He seemed more interesting than Ford) to being currently dumbfounded by our collective willingness to surrender our Civil Liberties in the face of the latest “crisis” facing America, politics has been a source of fascination, pride, disgust and fear for me. (Note to reader, it is not free speech if the government, working with their legacy media and unelected social media enablers, decides what you get to hear and see. Think about that.)
When I was younger and had little “skin in the game,” I fancied myself a socialist. I thought it was unfair that so few had so much, and I wanted my share of what they had worked for or been gifted. I became obsessed with the former Soviet Union and championed its world view. I knew my Marx and Engles, my Lenin and my Mao.
I became enthralled by political science (which I’ve come to believe is an oxymoron) and majored in that, and went to graduate school in 1990 to study Soviet politics. Within a year, there was no more Soviet Union and, as the books were opened on Soviet tragedies — almost all manmade — such as the famine in Ukraine, the denial of biological fact in Central Asia that led to the desertification of huge swaths of territory, and the murder of millions for political crimes that were largely the imaginary work of whoever was head of the Cheka/NKVD/MGB/KGB at the time, I became disgusted by what had once held so much fascination and hope for me.
One thing I never considered, even as I became a neoconservative in the years following the Cold War, was ever, ever going to war with the Soviet Union or its major successor states. George H.W. Bush was not a great president, but he deftly navigated the unknown waters of the post-Cold War world, and even Bill Clinton, whom I voted for twice, was able to avoid major debacles while negotiating with the former Soviet states, which had nuclear weapons to surrender those weapons in exchange for an undefined “security guarantee” following the 1994 Budapest Agreement.
The Russians were weak and desperate for cash, led by a populist with a serious drinking problem (Boris Yeltsin). Most sighed with relief when he was finally replaced by Vladmir Putin in 1999. Putin at least, it was argued, was stable, if a bit unknown.
We are now faced with the third Russian invasion of Ukraine, a state that has had little practice at being independent; once during the Nazi rule of Eastern Europe, when the Ukranians welcomed the Nazis as liberators, some helped man the death camps, and the Ukrainian Defense Force (UDF, armed and trained by the German Wermacnt) fought a partisan war against the Soviets until 1947), and now since 1991, Ukraine has been both a client state of Russia and a client state of the Democratic party.
We are a feckless patron. However, as President Obama said in 2014 when the Russians engineered the takeover of Crimea and the Eastern area of Ukraine called the Donabas, Ukraine is a small state in the Russian national security orbit and, as such, it is susceptible to Russian military intervention (theguardian.com/world/2014/mar/26/obama-no-cold-war-crimea). Nevertheless, over the past decade or so, the U.S. has worked to destabilize the pro-Russian governments in Ukraine and install governments that would be more pro-Western, pro-EU and pro-American. Just imagine for a moment if the Russians or Chinese were doing this in Canada or Mexico. What do you think would be our reaction?
Nevertheless, we are told now that maintaining “Ukrainian democracy” (another oxymoron; Ukraine is Belarus with better public relations) is a vital American security interest. Why? Even if President Zelenskyy had not recently made 11 critical parties in Ukraine illegal and merged all state media into one so they could speak with only one voice, is Ukraine really a democracy? They are perhaps the kind of democracy our Democratic party wants here at home — one that is uncritical of the elected and unelected power brokers who can make decisions for people who are too dense to understand the “truth” but that isn’t a democracy. It’s an oligopoly (dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10633237/President-Zelensky-suspends-11-political-parties-Ukraine-Kremlin-collusion-claims.html).
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, an alliance organization that has far outlived its usefulness. I am not willing to go to war to protect Latvia (or any other of six or eight nonvital members of NATO), a NATO member and former Soviet republic that we have insanely welcomed into NATO. I am certainly not willing to fight World War III for Ukraine.
What is important to note is that we just lost a 20-year war against a country (Afghanistan) with far fewer people, weapons and ability than Russia. Do we really want to enter into a hot war (something we never did for the 45 years of the Cold War) with the Russians for Ukraine? For God’s sake, why? We shouldn’t let the chicken hawks who planned, fought and lost the last several wars get us into World War III against someone who is armed with nuclear weapons and, I’m told, is unbalanced in Vladimir Putin. That would be the height of folly.
God knows, perpetual crises are key to the Democratic Party’s obsession to remake America into … well, I don’t think they know what but, as adults, we have to recognize that not every incident in politics requires the self-flagellation we have seen over the past 15 months or a nuclear war. Surely, we must all recognize that. Avoiding a nuclear war while our president travels around Europe calling for regime change (are you kidding me?!) in Russia is my goal at this point. Oh, and remembering we have a Bill of Rights would be nice too!
David E. Staveley, Ph.D. writes from Monrovia. He can be reached at destaveley@gmail.com
I admittedly don't know a lot about Ukraine or what roles we have played in influencing their elections, but I do remember certain people saying Putin was playing Obama like a fiddle, and I do know Biden specifically said he is not for regime change in Russia, and his statement that "For god sakes this man cannot remain in power" was clarified as a criticism of Putin's power over the region. To blame the US for Ukrainian corruption or for Putin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine are real stretches. Obviously Russia is not comfortable with Ukraine becoming pro-western, but that is up to Ukraine. As for a hot war with Russia, I think the west has made it clear that won't happen unless Russia attacks a NATO country. As for our record with Afghanistan, we did not fare any worse than Russia did.
