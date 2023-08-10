I doubt I’m the only one who grew up hearing: “Make sure you make a good first impression.” At the time, I probably wondered whether that was my parents just being persnickety.

It turns out they were right. This realization occurred when I reconsidered my take on a person I had historically viewed as a bad combination of nerdy, narcissistic and dull. The only other attribute I didn’t add — because, even then, I knew it wasn’t true — was “mean.”

(3) comments

Fredginrickey

Sorry, my opinion of Reagan went from bad to worse.

The most corrupt administration since Harding, Iran-Contra, making deals with Iran to hold up the hostage release, stealing Carter’s debate notes, Grenada, Beirut, etc

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

That’s why I say you should accept everyone equally, despite any exterior features, until they prove otherwise. And I must say that in my 83 years very few have proved otherwise.

TrekMan

Good article!! Very true!

