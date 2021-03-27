We weren’t quite sure we could jump the line, being a lot younger than the requirement for those hard-to-get COVID-19 shots. This wasn’t on the same level as flu shots, pneumonia shots or even those shingle shots that are supposed to prevent terminal itching and more ugly rashes than you already have. No, this was life and death stuff.
So, there we were in the parking lot of one of Frederick Health Hospital’s vaccination sites at the Crestwood Center. I had my bald-headed wig on — the one with the white puffs of hair around the ears. Shirley, looking way too young to qualify for a shot, had her Certified Old Person’s Aide uniform on.
“What, you’re looking for a shop? What shop?”
“No, a shot,” she shouted, reminding me as loud as she could that I need hearing aids because she doesn’t need to hear me, but it’s very important that I hear her. At least we got the staff’s attention. They told us to be quiet and ushered us into the building. We joined a modest crowd of others standing against the walls and wondering why the security guy kept going around asking everyone what time their appointment was instead of maybe handing out cards with the time on them.
Next was a trip in the elevator to the second floor, and another wait in a lobby before we got into the converted conference room for the big event. We had the choice of two stations and I picked the nurse who looked least likely to enjoy sticking people with needles. The whole process took about an hour — including 15 minutes of waiting to see if you had an adverse reaction, like dying.
Even smoother was our second shot, four weeks later. The site this time was the Frederick Health Hospital empire’s latest acquisition of the former State Farm Insurance building on Monocacy Boulevard. That’s the one on the golf course-size grounds and a very impressive interior court area with two escalators that leaves no doubt about where your insurance premiums go. Very well organized and very well run — the clinic, that is. I don’t now how well State Farm was run.
That meant we were free, free to roam about this great country of ours, as long as we continued to wear our masks, maintain the recommended six feet of separation from the unvaccinated — maybe the unwashed as well — and limit our socialization to groups of one or two. But that can’t last forever, can it? Before you know it, we’ll be free to hug again.
Some of those old-timers who qualified for one of the earlier rounds of COVID-19 shots must remember the movie, “The Man with the Golden Arm,” starring Frank Sinatra. At least they’ll remember Sinatra, who went on to a pretty good singing career, with hits like “New Jersey, New Jersey,” and “My Way or the Highway.” Sinatra’s character was a heroin-addicted musician, and unless I missed the point, the golden arm referred to all the money that went into his arm.
Now we’re the proud owner of two golden arms. Those life-saving shots are as good as gold, or whatever precious metal analogy you want to use. It hasn’t been easy. It took a tremendous research effort under intense pressure to produce a vaccine in record time, tons of government money, experimental techniques, extensive clinical trials, specialized equipment, a delivery system involving refrigerated trucks, truck drivers, extreme low temperature storage areas, detailed distribution plans, finding adequate space to give the shots, and qualified medical personnel to administer the shots. Nothing to it. And we complained if we had to wait in line.
We’ve never faced anything like this in our lifetime. We naturally had to politicize it, find someone or something to blame for delays — which did cause needless deaths — mixed messages, slow distribution, confusion in registering for shots, long waiting lines and inequities in who gets the shots. If it had gone any other way, well — it would just have been un-American.
What a relief to finally get those shots. What a weight lifted when you’re constantly worried about the alternative of serious sickness, lingering side effects, or death. To all those involved in the tremendous effort to get this mission accomplished, my best response is: Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Golden-armed Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com
