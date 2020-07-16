I sat down the other day and read Erika Riley’s article on the soon-to-open (hopefully) Warehouse Cinemas. This project has been a long time in the making and I had been eagerly anticipating its opening for over two years. I use the word had, because for the past four months, the coronavirus has done a great job of subduing any excitement I have for any form of public gathering, including luxury theaters. As I read Ms. Riley’s article, all I could think was “there couldn’t be a worse time to open a movie theater.”
As I reflected on the bad timing of this opening, I remembered that this was not the first time I had written about Warehouse Cinemas. Back in April 2018, I wrote a column entitled “Frederick Towne Mall redux.” In it, I expressed my excitement about a new movie viewing venue coming to town and offered the hope that this might act as a springboard for the revitalization of the Golden Mile. But as I reread my old column, one statement I made struck me as almost prophetic, here’s the quote.
“What two things do Montgomery Ward, Hechinger, Best Products and Chi-Chi’s have in common? First, these are all corporate chains that had a presence on the Golden Mile, and two, all of their parent companies have ceased to exist. These businesses all did fine in west Frederick, but their parent companies failed for various reasons; Toys R Us will soon join that list. These are all businesses whose fate was not determined by their failure or success in Frederick, but by larger forces.” I can now add Boston Market and Kmart to the list.
I will admit that the main outside force that determined the fate of these companies was bad management on a corporate level but this does not change my opinion that the Golden Mile has been, in part, the victim of forces beyond its control. Now as I look at the challenge looming before Warehouse Cinemas, I’m beginning to wonder if some of these forces might be malevolent. Is there the possibility that the Golden Mile was built on a Native American burial ground? Perhaps a little old lady, who was more than she appeared, was denied hospitality by an early resident of the strip? Could the businesses of Buckeystown Pike have banded together and hired some shaman to place a curse that took the “gold” out of the Golden Mile? Although all of these things are remotely possible, and more entertaining than reality, they are not the likely cause.
The harsh reality is that running a business is hard. Businesses are subject to consumer whims, relentless competition, evolving business models and ever changing technology. Add in a pandemic and recession, and it just gets that much harder. Having said all this, I hope Warehouse Cinemas succeeds in breaking the curse of the Golden Mile and I will end my column with the same words I used to end the last column I wrote on this subject.
I am hoping that the Warehouse Cinemas are a signal of changing fortunes for Frederick Towne Mall and indeed the entire Golden Mile. I want to thank Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, West Frederick LLLP and the High Rock Group for taking a considerable risk on the future of our community. And I want to assure them that they can count on my business when the time comes.
