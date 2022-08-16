When the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on June 24, I took a long walk around my neighborhood in order to process all of the emotions I felt. What many of us grew up with as a guaranteed right had now been stripped away. A woman’s right to bodily autonomy was no longer guaranteed. It felt like another step toward the society described in the novel, “A Handmaid’s Tale”, or the more recent book, “When She Woke.” In the latter book, a woman is forced to have her skin dyed red to indicate that she had an abortion, causing both her family and society to shun her. Her only option was to run away to a place that had no such laws.
As I processed my emotions and talked with my friends, the reality of what many women in abortion-banning states faced became even more horrific and personal. Many of these conservative legislatures banning abortions have very unclear provisions about under which circumstances an abortion would be allowed if a mother’s health was in danger. That’s when my disbelief and sadness over this ruling turned to full-out rage.
Eighteen years ago, I was pregnant with my second child. I felt a horrible twinge on my left side and then experienced the worst pain of my life. My doctor quickly identified my symptoms and rushed me over to the hospital to perform a life-saving surgery since I was bleeding internally. My fallopian tube had burst due to an ectopic pregnancy. A few years after that, I had a roller coaster miscarriage in which I was told there was no heartbeat, then a few days later they found one, and then a few days after that it was gone again. Had I not had a dilatation and curettage (D&C) I could have developed an infection and experienced heavy bleeding. What would have happened to me if I lived in today’s climate and in a state that now has these restrictive abortion laws? Would my then-2-year-old have to grow up without a mother? Would I have to field questions during one of the worst times of my life as to whether or not I caused my miscarriage? Would my body be so damaged that I wouldn’t have been able to have my second child?
In Ohio, some really ill-informed legislators attempted to pass a bill that ordered doctors to re-implant the embryo in the case of an ectopic pregnancy, even though it is impossible to do so. Exceptions for the mother’s life in some of these states' abortion laws are so vague that doctors worry about their license and freedom if they preform one. Not one of these states banning abortion is offering help with pregnancy, health care or child care, showing they only care about birth, not the child. Some states are also banning abortion in the case of rape or incest, which is indescribably cruel.
Luckily in Maryland, our abortion rights are protected by a 1992 referendum that Marylanders overwhelmingly favored. However, that doesn’t mean we shouldn't be vigilant. The current GOP gubernatorial nominee, Dan Cox, is fervently anti-choice. He recently said, “One thing I intend to do as a pro-life governor is to stop the flood of our taxpayer funds, of millions and millions of dollars, into other people’s choices from out of state,” He also voted against HB0937, known as the Abortion Care Access Law. The money allocated for this law is being held hostage by our current Republican governor, so don’t expect Cox to release it either. The only good answer to any of this is a federal law codifying once and for all a woman's right to make decisions about her own body. For she and her doctor are the only ones qualified to do so.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick and wishes her husband a happy 25th anniversary.
