When the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on June 24, I took a long walk around my neighborhood in order to process all of the emotions I felt. What many of us grew up with as a guaranteed right had now been stripped away. A woman’s right to bodily autonomy was no longer guaranteed. It felt like another step toward the society described in the novel, “A Handmaid’s Tale”, or the more recent book, “When She Woke.” In the latter book, a woman is forced to have her skin dyed red to indicate that she had an abortion, causing both her family and society to shun her. Her only option was to run away to a place that had no such laws.

As I processed my emotions and talked with my friends, the reality of what many women in abortion-banning states faced became even more horrific and personal. Many of these conservative legislatures banning abortions have very unclear provisions about under which circumstances an abortion would be allowed if a mother’s health was in danger. That’s when my disbelief and sadness over this ruling turned to full-out rage.

