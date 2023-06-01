It was either the best deal that could have been reached given the political makeup of the House, Senate and White House, or it was a bad deal that might have been much better had Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans held out for more.

Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington, D.C., think tank, is on the side of those who think it could have been made better.

Tags

(1) comment

threecents
threecents

Did it make sense that Republicans took away previously approved funding for the IRS to update their computer systems and to do audits that would have resulted in many times the return on investment? What do you think their reasoning was?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription