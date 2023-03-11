More than 360 newspapers in the United States have gone out of business since just before the start of the pandemic in late 2019, The New York Times reported in 2022, citing a report from Northwestern University’s journalism school in Evanston, Illinois.
The Times reported: “The closures have perpetuated the problem of so-called news deserts — places with limited access to local news, the report said. Over one-fifth of Americans now live in such a place, or in a place at risk of becoming one.
”Overall, 2,500 newspapers in the United States — a quarter of them — have closed since 2005. The country is set up to lose one-third of its newspapers by 2025. And in many places, the surviving local media outlets have made major cuts to staff and circulation.”
Of equal importance to the loss of newspapers themselves is what the newspaper means to the people living in those city, suburban and rural communities.
Don DeArmon, who writes a column for The Frederick News-Post, wrote recently about the effects of the loss of local news coverage (“The times have changed, but we still need a newspaper,” Feb. 21).
Local political meetings and the voting records of local politicians would not receive the coverage required by citizens to make informed choices. The essence, indeed the joy, of community life would be lost without information from local journalists about community organizations, youth sports stories and photos.
Rescued dogs would never find a home without the printed photos of available pets from the animal shelter.
To be sure, we are who we are in part because of where we live.
But the daily newspaper is not the only icon disappearing from communities. When did you last see a middle schooler delivering your newspaper?
Most of the people who know me would say that my career at The New York Times would be at the top of the list for the best job I ever had. But, in many ways, that cannot compare to the joy I experienced delivering newspapers from ages 11 through 13, an experience that served as my introduction to journalism.
There was no official training period. In fact, there was no training period at all.
The newspaper was the Passaic, N.J., Herald-News, which had a healthy circulation in a city of 60,000 people.
The Herald-News was an afternoon paper and the carriers gathered after school to pick up the papers to be delivered on their routes.
Someone was assigned as a lookout to watch for the truck coming that would deliver the bundle of newspapers for distribution.
That was important because the first thing that mattered when they were delivered off the truck was: “How many pages?” That was key because it told how easy or difficult it would be to fold and fit the papers into one’s tote bag.
Learning how to fold the paper was an art that had to be mastered — fold the paper in two and slap it against a thigh to tighten and control it — that made it possible to fling the paper onto front porches, preferably against the bottom of the storm door to alert the recipient that the paper had arrived.
When my route was finished, which concluded with an immediate sense of accomplishment and exhaustion, along with newspaper print all over me, I sat down on a bench and read the paper.
It was then that I realized how I would like to spend my adult life. No, not delivering newspapers, but being part of an industry that changes every day, a living blackboard that erases itself and starts anew the next morning.
The Herald-News is gone now, a victim of suburbanization.
Nationwide, the afternoon newspaper is gone, too, a victim of technology, the loss of advertising revenue, and changing reading habits.
Newspapers are delivered (in cars) by adult men and women, often being enticed by bonuses to do a job kids did for $10 spending money. I guarantee you they are not having nearly as much fun as I did.
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
