Through the accident of school boundary lines, those of us who attended public school came into contact with a wide variety of people. The ways in which we chose our friends was just as varied. In elementary school it could be a game we played, a favorite cartoon character, a TV show, or a similar temperament. As we got older, the love of a sport, activity, political passion, or as in my case, music could be the force that bound you together.
Way back in 1984, two classmates and I found ourselves randomly assigned to a seventh-grade life science class at Benjamin Banneker Junior High in Montgomery County. While the details of many of my junior high school classes remain fuzzy, this class sticks out in my mind above all others. Perhaps it’s due to the bread mold experiment that was to take place over the course of a week, but instead went on for months because my lab partner and I hid our experiment in the back of a cabinet. It could also have to do with the fact that our teacher showed us a movie about the behavior of stray cats entitled, “The Curious Cat,” that so intrigued us that we asked to come after school for the next two years for a re-screening. Most likely though, it was the connections I made through a common love of Duran Duran and the catchy tunes of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR).
CCR may seem an unlikely choice for three 1980s DC suburban teens to get hooked on, but hooked we did. It all started because of those old Time Life commercials that played on TV that played after school. This particular one promoted CCR by playing snippets from all of their greatest hits. The repetitiveness of this commercial would ensure that Proud Mary or Suzie Q would become an earworm that was hard to extinguish. And on a fateful day in that life science class, that earworm would cause one of us to subconsciously hum Proud Mary. That hum would connect us for decades to come.
In the 80s we didn’t have cell phones or any online presence, so we kept the connection going by humming a bar or two of whatever CCR song may have popped into our heads while we crossed each other’s paths in the high school hallways. As we continued down our life journeys, social media came into play and allowed us the opportunity to connect in new ways. The three of us would share videos or a screenshot of our satellite radio displays whenever an old CCR song played. Somehow it was both funny and comforting how such a random act could keep three people connected.
This past summer, my husband and I attended a Hall and Oates concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Before the show the venue displayed a series of advertisements on the big screen promoting upcoming concerts. One of the advertisements was for John Fogerty. Through a dramatic series of court cases after the break up of CCR, John Fogerty was awarded the rights to play the CCR collection. I waited for the rotation to circle back to Fogerty, snapped a pic and tagged my two old friends. There was no question, the three of us must attend this concert.
On a cold November day, we met up to have dinner and to watch an older, but still spry John Fogerty belt out the hits that brought a trio of 12-year-olds together. We talked about our lives, our classmates, and what we wanted for our futures. It is really amazing how the humming of a tune some 37 years before led to this reunion. You never can tell what silly thing will be the glue that binds you together.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick where Proud Mary is currently on a continuous loop in her head.
