There is an old Wall Street joke about a man who jumped off the Empire State Building. When asked at the 40th floor how things were going, he replied, “So far, so good.”

We have to wonder whether something similar might be said of President Joe Biden.

Fredginrickey

AEI, what a surprise.

gary4books
gary4books

"You ae only as good as your last picture." is used for Hollywood film makers. The past does not count. Right now is important.

And in economics, the future now and the reality before the election is what counts. I expect President Bident to have several "surprises" to keep the economy good.

We will see.

selwood21

More wasteless spending and higher interest rates?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

selwood, please suggest a way that is within the government's purview to combat inflation. The prime interest rate acts as a throttle to battle runaway inflation. Would you rather high inflation? People have gotten drunk on artificially low interests that were a remnant of the efforts to battle the financial collapse of 2008. Mortgage rates are now what I paid in the 1990s.

