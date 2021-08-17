Was it just luck or perhaps Divine intervention that I now find myself at Frederick Community College? On Aug. 1, I began my service as interim president for a year as our Board of Trustees conducts a national search for FCC’s next permanent president.
As I toured our beautiful main campus and our superb Monroe Center, I counted my blessings being so fortunate to conclude my career as an educator at this special place. At times, I had some fleeting feelings of regret that it took me so long to discover the excellence, joy, and community impact that was so evident on our campus. I found a college that is a beacon of educational innovation and found within myself an ignited passion to help students achieve their American dream.
So, what exactly did I find at FCC?
First and foremost, the college is its people. As I met numerous faculty, staff, and campus leaders, it quickly became apparent that those who work at FCC are fiercely committed to the college’s mission of providing a wide range of educational programs that are both accessible and affordable. Everyone told their new interim president how they had made a commitment to FCC’s mission and, above all else, are dedicated to serving the needs and building the dreams of our students and the Frederick community.
Sure, you will hear the faculty, staff, and leaders on many campuses say this, but at FCC it is real and tangible. I saw this commitment in custodians like Chris, groundkeepers like Richard, Cathy in our mailroom, Diana in human resources, Tim in audio visual, Melissa in our cafe, Kim in our bookstore, Rodney our coach, Kathy our counselor, Elizabeth in culinary, Chuck in building trades, Greg who directs our physical plant, and Cathy at our Miller Children’s Center. With a clear sense of pride and responsibility, each person I met taught me about how their work adds to the college’s mission of preparing students for successful careers and more importantly, for meaningful lives as citizens of Frederick County.
The first week of August is not a particularly busy time for students on campus. Still, I was impressed with how many students were on campus registering for classes and a few who came seeking advice about their future. I was able to interact with teens participating in Kids and Teens on Campus who wanted to show off their new sign language skills. I also met Alice and Pat, who appeared to be my contemporaries and who were on campus to continue their learning and to share their skills with younger people. I’m looking forward to the start of the fall semester and the opportunity to get to know more of our faculty and students and learn their stories.
Despite the popular (yet unfounded) belief that everyone in education has the summers off, our campus leaders and professionals were hard at work improving our college as we prepare for a new academic year. During my first week, I listened carefully as my new colleagues developed strategies to provide students with more financial assistance, improve campus offerings and academic facilities, and extend educational programs to reach more citizens of Frederick County. Their passion was contagious.
I have been fortunate in my career to work at some wonderful universities, like Vanderbilt, UConn, Montana State-Billings, Winthrop, Glenville State and Mount St. Mary’s. These are all special campuses. However, Frederick Community College rivals the best these campuses have to offer. The superb campus facilities and grounds have been thoughtfully designed to support our students. As I drove off campus at the end of my first week at FCC, I was so proud that I have the opportunity to be a part of this special college community.
My father, a retired attorney and federal administrative law judge, lived a full and successful life. Before he died, I asked him what he considered his most important position. Without hesitation, he said his six years teaching law at Nassau Community College (Long Island, New York) was both his favorite and most critical position. He was so proud of his appointment there that he always carried his college identification card in his wallet. He wanted his then university president son to know why.
“It is because of the students and the chance to make a difference in their lives,” he told me. “I had the opportunity to help them become who they wanted to be. I helped them reach their dreams.”
Walking through the FCC Student Center, a young man new to our campus asked me, “Do you work here?”
Yes, I do. Although late in my career, I finally arrived. I am indeed lucky. Hopefully, during my brief year at Frederick Community College, I too, like my father, can help our students reach their American dreams.
Thomas H. Powell is interim president at Frederick Community College. He is president emeritus at Mount St. Mary’s University and Saint John’s Catholic Prep.
I was privileged to have been a retiring member of the FCC Board as we appointed Dr. Powell as President during the search for his permanent successor. Our beloved FCC is in excellent hands during this interim year. Best wishes to Dr. Powell. Nick Diaz, former member, Board of Trustees.
