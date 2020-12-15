The November election is over. No, seriously, it’s over. Biden and Harris not only received more votes (seven million), they received many more electoral votes, which in our flawed system, is how we do it. I’ll concede (I know of someone who needs to use that word) that the Electoral College has its faults (the person with fewer overall votes can win), and also benefits (the candidates cannot ignore the less populous states).
In my September piece, I wrote: “The president has been promoting fear and doubts about the validity and security of the coming election, essentially stating that it will only be legitimate if he is the winner. I am concerned that a Biden victory on Election Day will lead to riots, encouraged by our mentally unhinged president. If his “patriots” take to the streets after the election, carrying firearms, you can be certain that he will praise and encourage them.” I am no prognosticator, but below is a small sampling of what has occurred recently.
The state of Texas filed a lawsuit against four states (Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan) over how they ran their own elections – specifically mail-in ballots. Backed by 106 Republicans in Congress, the desired result was to throw out the votes in those states and award them to the current president. That’s insanity. It is not one state’s business how another legally holds its elections. Texas seems perfectly fine with other states that encouraged mail-in ballots that went to Trump. Fortunately, the Supreme Court correctly decided not to allow the suit to proceed.
Georgia’s Republican secretary of state and his wife have received death threats from people unhappy with the outcome. Officials in Michigan, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Arizona, have been threatened for doing their jobs. Protesters, very few wearing masks during the worst pandemic in 102 years, have taken to the streets in Michigan, armed (legally), but nonetheless threatening. The soon-to-be ex-president set the stage for these events from the day he first began campaigning in 2015. He has continued to encourage anger, hatred, and violence through spoken word and social media at a rate of at least one dozen tweets per day. When first elected, conservative news media claimed that he would become more “presidential” and grow into the job. The opposite has occurred. Now he is encouraging insurrection and uprising against the government, all to feed his fragile ego.
Social media is awash in supposed “evidence” of election fraud, all discounted as fake or inconsequential in nature. Several of my conservative acquaintances are moving to Parler, the social media equivalent of a mask-less Trump rally. That is pleasing, as they’ll be taking along their polluted, doctored, fake and misleading videos and memes with them.
Republicans in Congress and the Senate toe the Trump line, afraid that he will use his Twitter account in the next election to oust them in the primaries (you can bet the farm on it). Trump calls for “courage” and “wisdom”, yet he has neither, no do our representatives. Remaining idly by as the leader of one’s country publicly spreads falsehoods, and knowingly so, is neither honorable, nor courageous, nor wise. Repeating them is even worse.
When will all of the local Republican officials in the county speak out against this obvious attempt to bully a path around the Constitution? Will they at all? Is there at least one with courage? There is clearly no evidence of any fraud that would have changed the winner of the presidential race. I identify as a Democrat, and at this juncture I cannot see myself voting for any candidate in the future (of any party) who has not, by now, stood up against this flagrant violation of our laws and customs and called it out for the travesty that it is.
We are not a people that pledge obedience to a leader – that is reserved for our country and its laws. As Mitt Romney stated plainly, “This is madness.”
Happy holidays everyone.
This is far from the column Mr. Smith would like to write. He’d rather be off in a quiet restaurant, enjoying a meal, without the need for a mask, seeing people treat each other kindly and getting their COVID-19 vaccination shots.
Excellent letter. Bob Lewis
