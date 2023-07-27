Politics in the 6th Congressional District have been warped for a dozen years now because we’ve been represented by two multi-millionaires — first John Delaney, now David Trone — who were willing to spend their millions to bring home victory.
Trone spent nearly $20 million in the 2018 race; he spent about $10 million in 2022.
These guys were willing to do whatever was necessary to represent their constituents — except actually reside in the same district. (They both live in Potomac outside the 6th District’s boundaries.)
I certainly have nothing against success — either financial success or success at the ballot box. But as a member of the Democratic Party, I think my party leaders too often encourage “self-financing” candidates without regard to the downsides created by undermining the sustained execution of local fundraising and party-building.
So, I’m happy that, so far, next year’s election has reverted to more “normal” candidates with a range of government or military experience. I’m especially pleased that former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner might run for Congress.
I know from many years of observing elected officials on Capitol Hill that Jan would be an effective member of Congress. She’d also be favored to win the Democratic nomination should she decide to run.
But any Democratic nominee will find it extremely challenging to raise the resources required — probably $1 million to $2 million, maybe more — to bring home victory in Maryland’s most competitive congressional district.
Trone is now focusing his millions on the race for the U.S. Senate. He recently loaned his campaign $9.9 million on top of the $4.7 million he has spent so far. Whew! The election isn’t until next year.
Any Democrat elected to the Senate from Maryland will, presumably, be a dependable vote on progressive issues, so the nomination will more likely hinge on factors of personality and a candidate’s “story.”
Trone may not understand that every well-prepared mailing of his that I receive (four so far) and every early advertisement I hear or view only reminds me that my family and I don’t have a lot in common with him.
One of his main opponents is Angela Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s county executive. I’m very interested in her candidacy, and I signed up for her emails to learn more about her. So far, she seems content to remind me that there are no Black women serving in the U.S. Senate.
Of course, voting for a Black woman simply because she is a Black woman is no better or compelling rationale than would be voting for a white man because he is a white man.
What’s important is how any candidate will use the particulars of their life, their career and their experience on behalf of their constituents. I’m hoping such info will arrive soon.
As for the important presidential race, I’ve asked all of my Democratic friends two simple questions: 1) Do you enthusiastically support Joe Biden’s candidacy for a second term? 2) If Joe Biden decides not to run, would you immediately support Vice President Kamala Harris?
My feedback so far has been a universal ,“No,” to both questions. That’s troubling.
Yes, of course, Biden is too old to run for president again.
So, I feel like this is a simple “emperor has no clothes” moment for Democrats across the country. We all know Biden is too old, but none of our leaders are saying so.
Who might be presidential candidates instead? Democrats have a long bench of experienced governors, starting with Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, that I, and hopefully independents and some Republicans could get excited about.
In 1942, Army Chief of Staff George C. Marshall felt so strongly that too many of his division commanders were too old that he went to President Franklin Roosevelt and offered his resignation if it could serve as a model for forcing promotion of younger generals.
At the time, Marshall was 61; FDR was 60. (The mandatory retirement age for our military personnel today — other than general officers or admirals — is 64.)
FDR laughed at the notion of George Marshall resigning, but Marshall received the authority he needed to replace generals in their 60s with generals in their 40s.
I’m hoping Democrats will likewise come to their senses. We may not be fighting World War II, but today’s and tomorrow’s decisions are extremely important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.