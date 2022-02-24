As many of you already know, the Frederick County Board of Health lifted the indoor mask mandate that had been in effect for quite some time two weeks ago. I would agree that this is good news overall but still no reason to let our collective guard down.
The unfortunate reality is that too many people never actually put their guard up, believing for a variety of reasons that there was no need to worry, no need to wear a mask and most definitely no need to get vaccinated. Over time, many of those people got sick, and sadly, some even died.
Now, even though I’m vaccinated and boosted, does it mean I like wearing a mask? No, I don’t, but I do wear one, and I will continue to do so for a period of time, mandate or not.
I can understand that people don’t like mandates, but the reality is, that if more people had gotten vaccinated and been more diligent about wearing masks and practicing safety protocols, there never would have been a need to enforce mandates. I’m sure many of us know the adage about either being part of the problem or part of the solution. Unfortunately, there will always be people who refuse to be a part of the solution, yet they will still complain. I guess sometimes that’s what social media is for?
But now it’s time to look forward. Yes, there’s another new COVID-19 strain out there, and the experts believe there always probably will be one out there. It will be a part of the new normal. So now we are cautiously exiting the pandemic and tippy-toeing into the waters of the endemic, which basically means that after enough people develop an immunity to COVID, it will become more of a recurring disease like the flu.
So, let’s not get overconfident and go out and burn all those masks like it’s Independence Day just yet. Especially considering that what’s known as our community transmission level here in Frederick County as of this writing is “Substantial.” There are five levels of community transmission: no data, low, moderate, substantial, and high. So based on these metrics used to measure severity of transmission it puts us just one notch below “high.”
So don’t crack that bottle of champagne just yet, and remember how earlier this year many of us were waving the victory flag only to get COVID over the holidays and wind up waiting in line for three to five hours, sometimes even longer to get tested. I know because I was one of them.
Let’s keep our sights on the endemic so we don’t revert to the pandemic. Spring is around the corner, and the days are getting longer as we push through our second pandemic winter. There will be fresh-cut grass to smell and blooming aromatic flowers. Hopefully, the day will come when we won’t have to remember to carry a mask or wear one, but that day is not today.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.