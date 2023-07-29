Each time Congress debates its priorities for the Farm Bill every five years, as it is doing this year, it faces legislation that profoundly affects the economic well-being of Americans nationwide.

From managing natural resources to rural development to funding labs and researchers at institutions across America, the Farm Bill is the most important tool the federal government has for ensuring that Americans have access to the food they need while also boosting economic development and growing the middle class.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription