That America’s Founders were brilliant men supported by equally strong women is beyond dispute. They created a framework for a new nation and a Constitution which, if obeyed, would provide protection from big government and ensure individual liberty on a scale unknown in the world at that time.

The one thing they avoided in the Constitution and Bill of Rights was political parties. They made no mention of them, and for good reason, according to History.com, “The framers of the new Constitution desperately wanted to avoid the divisions that had ripped England apart in the bloody civil wars of the 17th century. Many of them saw parties — or ‘factions,’ as they called them — as corrupt relics of the monarchical British system that they wanted to discard in favor of a truly democratic government.”

Fredginrickey

Cal wasn’t clutching his pearls when GHWBush’s kid cost the taxpayers 1.5+ billion in the Savings and Loan Scandal, nor when Reagan’s administration had a record 138 officials convicted, indicted or under investigation, he fully backed both administrations.

Biden’s alleged “crimes” are not comparable with the actual crimes Trump has committed and is accused of doing.

Donnie has already had to pay fines and judgements for discrimination, hiring illegals, defrauding a charity, and a University, defamation and sexual assault.

jsklinelga

fredgub

Thank you. I started to trad the comments because I thought the column was interesting. Half way thru yours I remembered how partisan and whacked out (sorry i could not think of a more apt word) they are. No reed to read.

Hayduke2

How do you get on that high horse of yours?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

He reads every last comment, and he won't admit it. He won't respond because it would require him to think of something other than his canned speeches.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

But you are here anyway jsk. Making excuses for why you are here. Really miss us don’t you?

Fredginrickey

Awwww JSK,

In the immortal words of Jack Nicholson “You can’t handle the truth”!

jimracheff
jimracheff

First, I'd disagree that it's assumed that the Founder were "brilliant" - they were intelligent and educated men from positions of wealth and power, not omniscient geniuses. Second, it is human nature to organize into groups to achieve goals. And if we were to eliminate the two major political parties as they exist today, people would simply organize themselves into similar groups - in a democracy, it would be stupid to do otherwise.

threecents
threecents

I suggest that a set of minimum standards be prepared. Those who wish to serve and have reached those minimum standards have their names put in a hat. Six names are picked out of the hat. They have a series of debates and a Jeopardy tournament. Then we all rank them in order of best to worst. The one with the most points is president. Second place is vice president. The founding fathers probably would have suggested that if they had Jeopardy back then.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

You have essentially written how our original elections were held, before party tickets and running mates, three. Most votes = President. Next highest - VP.

shiftless88

The equating of Trump and Biden's legal predicaments is pretty disingenuous. Biden is being accused of no crime and there is no evidence of any crime that has been presented. Trump has been indicted by grand juries three times.

threecents
threecents

And you are not even including the recent civil case where Trump was found guilty of sexual assault or the thousands of times Trump has been sued by individuals and government agencies before he was president.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

I don't think the author was claiming equivalence, shiftless. I think it was an example of tribalism by each side pointing fingers at the other side, no matter how valid the claim.

shiftless88

But that is exactly what I mean; it is not "tribalism" that is creating indictments for Trump. It is law and the American judicial process. Versus congressional republicans and their innuendo.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

No, Trump caused his own problems. However, one would have to be extremely naïve to think that there isn't tribal behavior on both sides. That is what I believe the author's point is. How many here on the left kept saying "Russia, Russia, Russia" regarding Trump? How many on the right keep using the "guilt by association" fallacy regarding Biden and his kid Hunter? Both sides go off half-cocked, despite a dearth of evidence. Partisans on both sides lack critical thinking skills, and are willing to follow their tribe, with their noses firmly implanted in the @$$ of the guy in front of them.

shiftless88

There is tribalism, for sure, but using their alleged criminal activities is a poor example. We do know, for instance, that the Trump campaign DID work with Russian operatives. Was it "collusion"? But Trump's current criminal trials are led by grand juries and have nothing to do with tribalism (well, the people who claim the indictments are evidence of a weaponized DOJ are being tribal). Perhaps it would have been better to point to times when they had similar policies like infrastructure or asylum and the varied reactions to that by each side. Because there is zero evidence of any crime by Biden and lots of evidence of crime by Trump. Tribalism plays no role.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Not talkabout tribalism in the courts, shiftless. I'm talking about tribalism amongst both political parties, but you know that. Too often folks are unwilling to look at their own beliefs and behaviors.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Who has talked about Russia Russia Russia lately gab? That 5 years ago. Are you equating Dem tribalism with Republiban tribalism? Just can’t let go of Trump can you?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

So, there is an expiration date on what tribalists say, phy? That is irrelevant, and all we heard for a long time, and you know it. You were one of the loudest voices, so let's not be hypocritical, ok? You can't lamely use Trump on everyone either. Never supported the guy, and you know it. I won't belong to either of the major parties because of the hypocrisy and tribalism.

TrekMan

Exactly Gabe!!

selwood21

Well I guess if we didn't have a two tiered justice system, Biden would be charged. But the DOJ, FBI, and IRS have gone to great lengths to cover up and protect Joe and his son. There are multiple whistleblowers confirming this. Final confirmation came with a sweetheart plea deal that included immunity from any and all charges. Thankfully, that was struck down.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Ah…repeating the tribal talking points, eh Selwood? Soooo…which two-tiered justice system are you referring to? Rich v. poor? White vs. Black? Old vs. young? Northern vs. Southern? Eastern vs. Western? Rural vs. Urban? State vs. Federal? You can’t possibly believe there is a Democrat vs. Republican two-tiered system without believing that Republicans target Democrats when they’re in power, right? If you do believe that Republicans go after Democrats, and the “Hunter Biden Story” began while Joe Biden was the VP, why did the Trump administration not go after him when they were in power? You have the same amount of evidence now as you did then. Zippy. What did the “whistleblowers” say about their lack of motivation during that time in the Trump years (who controlled the Executive Branch, including the IRS and DoJ)? What has Joe Biden been accused of, relying on credible evidence, and not the crap from Breitbart and similar alt-right websites?

shiftless88

Charged with WHAT, exactly, selwood? I mean, congressional republicans have been searching for a year or more now and came up with zip so far.

TrekMan

Don't worry (or maybe you better worry), Mumbley Joe's chickens are coming home to roost. He let his idiot son get away with stuff that will drag them both down into the abyss - the fact that he says he didn't even know yet was on calls, etc. while his son peddled his influence for money shows his extreme incompetence!. As the saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!!

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Are the sons guilty of the sins of the father? Is the father guilty of the sins of the son?

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Not one iota of anything Joe was in on Hunter’s business Trek. Hunter is a sleaze but it’s difficult to abandon a child no matter their sins. Keep hopin’ though. BTW, how did that other 5 year investigation on Hunter you said was going to bury Joe work out? And Joe didn’t say he didn’t know he was on those 10 calls, he just said Hunter’s business wasn’t discussed. They just exchanged pleasantries. Joe has the Country back on track just like Clinton and Obama did. Be thankful that you live in America, don’t ruin it. Trump loves you for trying.

veritas

There is plenty of evidence afoot and much more to come detailing Ol' Joe's felonious mendacity and malfeasance. Dems simply close their eyes and put their fingers in theirs ears and deny, deny, deny. So be it. Comer and his comrades are hot on the money trail and sooner or later Daddy Joe and his Biden Family Crime Syndicate will have to account for the million$ that found their way into all those Biden bank accounts. As for Trump, I'm a big fan of Bill Barr and Bill is saying the latest indictment describes only "the tip of the iceberg" of the evidence against Trump. He says prosecutors most likely have much more damaging evidence to use at trial. Not looking good for the Donald. It's a disgrace that these two old crooks are the best the country can come up with. With a little luck, maybe they'll both be so legally damaged and preoccupied, both parties will have someone more palatable for the country to chew on come election day '24.

shiftless88

Veritas; how long will you keep regurgitating the right-wing talking points of "it's just around the corner"? Whitewater, Benghazi, emails, Biden; in each of these cases the right-wing spin machine keeps telling us that the smoking gun is just about to be revealed but, amazingly, that never happens! Are you that much of a sucker? How long will you wait before you decide you've been duped? One more year? Six months? Ten years?

veritas

I figure I'll keep it up about as long as you guys kept _-issing and moaning about "Russia, Russia, Russia." How long was that, anyway? The poorest kept secret in DC for the past 40 is that, in addition to being one of the most dim witted Senator in Congress, Joe Biden has been on the take his entire career. Look it up.

Hayduke2

What is your source Veritas?

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

You guys are the only ones talking about Russia Russia Russia veritas. Still making stuff up.

public-redux
public-redux

veritas. Any guesses as to why the House Oversight Committee omitted all mention of Joe Biden's felonious actions in its report on the Biden family? Very disappointing, eh?

Hayduke2

Veritas- you just wait for that Dunham report!

