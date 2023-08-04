That America’s Founders were brilliant men supported by equally strong women is beyond dispute. They created a framework for a new nation and a Constitution which, if obeyed, would provide protection from big government and ensure individual liberty on a scale unknown in the world at that time.
The one thing they avoided in the Constitution and Bill of Rights was political parties. They made no mention of them, and for good reason, according to History.com, “The framers of the new Constitution desperately wanted to avoid the divisions that had ripped England apart in the bloody civil wars of the 17th century. Many of them saw parties — or ‘factions,’ as they called them — as corrupt relics of the monarchical British system that they wanted to discard in favor of a truly democratic government.”
Talk about hindsight leading to foresight. Their fears have been repeatedly vindicated, especially in our day when neither party can see merit in ideas coming from the other party, even if they are good ideas and the media enjoy fanning flames of division more than putting out fires.
Only the other party is corrupt and no amount of evidence can persuade or convince otherwise.
The latest examples are the alleged crimes committed by President Biden and his family and the numerous charges and criminal indictments piling up against Donald Trump.
Never in our history to my recollection has there been one party leader under indictment (with more to come) and the other accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection to alleged influence peddling by his son.
Back to the lessons History.com can teach us: “Alexander Hamilton once called political parties ‘the most fatal disease’ of popular governments. James Madison, who worked with Hamilton to defend the new Constitution to the public in the Federalist Papers, wrote in Federalist 10 that one of the functions of a ‘well-constructed Union’ should be ‘its tendency to break and control the violence of faction.’”
Some of the Founders disagreed, most notably Thomas Jefferson, whom Democrats claim was their first president: “(Jefferson) believed it was a mistake not to provide for different political parties in the new government. ‘Men by their constitutions are naturally divided into two parties,’ he would write in 1824.”
Perhaps George Washington, who ran unopposed to win the nation’s first election in 1789, sensed what was coming when he named Jefferson to his cabinet, so it would be inclusive (in the language of our day) of different viewpoints.
When polls show a majority of Republicans and Democrats are dissatisfied with the front-runners for president, perhaps it’s time to create another way to select presidential candidates. Probably few want to go back to the days of what came to be known as “smoke-filled rooms,” where candidates were selected by an inner circle of power brokers and the well-connected.
As noted by many commentators, the primary system usually produces candidates with the most extreme views in both parties and voters too often complain of having to hold their noses and vote for the one they dislike the least.
Could there be a better way? Could we find qualified candidates who are willing to run and face the predictable and often unfair criticism — and lies — told by members of the other party?
The “No Labels” movement thinks its way is the path out of this morass, but just removing labels does little to deal with issues or solve problems. If the idea is to water down legitimate divisions — taxes, spending, entitlement reform, border security, moral decline being among them — that can only add to our national angst.
Will someone(s) with sufficient vision who loves America and wants to see it preserved, protected and defended, please step forward and propose a better way than what we have now? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you, whomever you may be.
(32) comments
Cal wasn’t clutching his pearls when GHWBush’s kid cost the taxpayers 1.5+ billion in the Savings and Loan Scandal, nor when Reagan’s administration had a record 138 officials convicted, indicted or under investigation, he fully backed both administrations.
Biden’s alleged “crimes” are not comparable with the actual crimes Trump has committed and is accused of doing.
Donnie has already had to pay fines and judgements for discrimination, hiring illegals, defrauding a charity, and a University, defamation and sexual assault.
fredgub
Thank you. I started to trad the comments because I thought the column was interesting. Half way thru yours I remembered how partisan and whacked out (sorry i could not think of a more apt word) they are. No reed to read.
How do you get on that high horse of yours?
He reads every last comment, and he won't admit it. He won't respond because it would require him to think of something other than his canned speeches.
But you are here anyway jsk. Making excuses for why you are here. Really miss us don’t you?
Awwww JSK,
In the immortal words of Jack Nicholson “You can’t handle the truth”!
First, I'd disagree that it's assumed that the Founder were "brilliant" - they were intelligent and educated men from positions of wealth and power, not omniscient geniuses. Second, it is human nature to organize into groups to achieve goals. And if we were to eliminate the two major political parties as they exist today, people would simply organize themselves into similar groups - in a democracy, it would be stupid to do otherwise.
I suggest that a set of minimum standards be prepared. Those who wish to serve and have reached those minimum standards have their names put in a hat. Six names are picked out of the hat. They have a series of debates and a Jeopardy tournament. Then we all rank them in order of best to worst. The one with the most points is president. Second place is vice president. The founding fathers probably would have suggested that if they had Jeopardy back then.
You have essentially written how our original elections were held, before party tickets and running mates, three. Most votes = President. Next highest - VP.
The equating of Trump and Biden's legal predicaments is pretty disingenuous. Biden is being accused of no crime and there is no evidence of any crime that has been presented. Trump has been indicted by grand juries three times.
And you are not even including the recent civil case where Trump was found guilty of sexual assault or the thousands of times Trump has been sued by individuals and government agencies before he was president.
I don't think the author was claiming equivalence, shiftless. I think it was an example of tribalism by each side pointing fingers at the other side, no matter how valid the claim.
But that is exactly what I mean; it is not "tribalism" that is creating indictments for Trump. It is law and the American judicial process. Versus congressional republicans and their innuendo.
No, Trump caused his own problems. However, one would have to be extremely naïve to think that there isn't tribal behavior on both sides. That is what I believe the author's point is. How many here on the left kept saying "Russia, Russia, Russia" regarding Trump? How many on the right keep using the "guilt by association" fallacy regarding Biden and his kid Hunter? Both sides go off half-cocked, despite a dearth of evidence. Partisans on both sides lack critical thinking skills, and are willing to follow their tribe, with their noses firmly implanted in the @$$ of the guy in front of them.
There is tribalism, for sure, but using their alleged criminal activities is a poor example. We do know, for instance, that the Trump campaign DID work with Russian operatives. Was it "collusion"? But Trump's current criminal trials are led by grand juries and have nothing to do with tribalism (well, the people who claim the indictments are evidence of a weaponized DOJ are being tribal). Perhaps it would have been better to point to times when they had similar policies like infrastructure or asylum and the varied reactions to that by each side. Because there is zero evidence of any crime by Biden and lots of evidence of crime by Trump. Tribalism plays no role.
Not talkabout tribalism in the courts, shiftless. I'm talking about tribalism amongst both political parties, but you know that. Too often folks are unwilling to look at their own beliefs and behaviors.
Who has talked about Russia Russia Russia lately gab? That 5 years ago. Are you equating Dem tribalism with Republiban tribalism? Just can’t let go of Trump can you?
So, there is an expiration date on what tribalists say, phy? That is irrelevant, and all we heard for a long time, and you know it. You were one of the loudest voices, so let's not be hypocritical, ok? You can't lamely use Trump on everyone either. Never supported the guy, and you know it. I won't belong to either of the major parties because of the hypocrisy and tribalism.
Exactly Gabe!!
Well I guess if we didn't have a two tiered justice system, Biden would be charged. But the DOJ, FBI, and IRS have gone to great lengths to cover up and protect Joe and his son. There are multiple whistleblowers confirming this. Final confirmation came with a sweetheart plea deal that included immunity from any and all charges. Thankfully, that was struck down.
Ah…repeating the tribal talking points, eh Selwood? Soooo…which two-tiered justice system are you referring to? Rich v. poor? White vs. Black? Old vs. young? Northern vs. Southern? Eastern vs. Western? Rural vs. Urban? State vs. Federal? You can’t possibly believe there is a Democrat vs. Republican two-tiered system without believing that Republicans target Democrats when they’re in power, right? If you do believe that Republicans go after Democrats, and the “Hunter Biden Story” began while Joe Biden was the VP, why did the Trump administration not go after him when they were in power? You have the same amount of evidence now as you did then. Zippy. What did the “whistleblowers” say about their lack of motivation during that time in the Trump years (who controlled the Executive Branch, including the IRS and DoJ)? What has Joe Biden been accused of, relying on credible evidence, and not the crap from Breitbart and similar alt-right websites?
Charged with WHAT, exactly, selwood? I mean, congressional republicans have been searching for a year or more now and came up with zip so far.
Don't worry (or maybe you better worry), Mumbley Joe's chickens are coming home to roost. He let his idiot son get away with stuff that will drag them both down into the abyss - the fact that he says he didn't even know yet was on calls, etc. while his son peddled his influence for money shows his extreme incompetence!. As the saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!!
Are the sons guilty of the sins of the father? Is the father guilty of the sins of the son?
Not one iota of anything Joe was in on Hunter’s business Trek. Hunter is a sleaze but it’s difficult to abandon a child no matter their sins. Keep hopin’ though. BTW, how did that other 5 year investigation on Hunter you said was going to bury Joe work out? And Joe didn’t say he didn’t know he was on those 10 calls, he just said Hunter’s business wasn’t discussed. They just exchanged pleasantries. Joe has the Country back on track just like Clinton and Obama did. Be thankful that you live in America, don’t ruin it. Trump loves you for trying.
There is plenty of evidence afoot and much more to come detailing Ol' Joe's felonious mendacity and malfeasance. Dems simply close their eyes and put their fingers in theirs ears and deny, deny, deny. So be it. Comer and his comrades are hot on the money trail and sooner or later Daddy Joe and his Biden Family Crime Syndicate will have to account for the million$ that found their way into all those Biden bank accounts. As for Trump, I'm a big fan of Bill Barr and Bill is saying the latest indictment describes only "the tip of the iceberg" of the evidence against Trump. He says prosecutors most likely have much more damaging evidence to use at trial. Not looking good for the Donald. It's a disgrace that these two old crooks are the best the country can come up with. With a little luck, maybe they'll both be so legally damaged and preoccupied, both parties will have someone more palatable for the country to chew on come election day '24.
Veritas; how long will you keep regurgitating the right-wing talking points of "it's just around the corner"? Whitewater, Benghazi, emails, Biden; in each of these cases the right-wing spin machine keeps telling us that the smoking gun is just about to be revealed but, amazingly, that never happens! Are you that much of a sucker? How long will you wait before you decide you've been duped? One more year? Six months? Ten years?
I figure I'll keep it up about as long as you guys kept _-issing and moaning about "Russia, Russia, Russia." How long was that, anyway? The poorest kept secret in DC for the past 40 is that, in addition to being one of the most dim witted Senator in Congress, Joe Biden has been on the take his entire career. Look it up.
What is your source Veritas?
You guys are the only ones talking about Russia Russia Russia veritas. Still making stuff up.
veritas. Any guesses as to why the House Oversight Committee omitted all mention of Joe Biden's felonious actions in its report on the Biden family? Very disappointing, eh?
Veritas- you just wait for that Dunham report!
