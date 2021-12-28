Allow me to be the latest person to wish you a Merry Christmas! I know most of you are thinking that I’m a little late in my holiday greeting because Christmas has been over for three days now, but I beg to differ. You see, much of the world celebrates Christmas for 12 days, with the holiday simply beginning on Dec. 25. For the next 12 days there are parties and parades, gift giving and general merriment all culminating on Jan. 6 with the arrival of the Three Kings bearing presents for the Christ child.
Ever since my wife introduced me to this tradition, I have embraced it. Celebrating Christmas over 12 days is so much easier than trying to cram all of the festivities into one frantic day. For example, have some of the gifts you’ve ordered been delayed by our overwhelmed postal system? Don’t worry, those late presents can be Sixth or Seventh Day of Christmas presents with the added benefit that you can claim you planned it that way.
Or if you are a little more cynical, you can save your gift giving until the 12th Day of Christmas and take advantage of all of the post-Christmas sales, not that I would ever do that. The real reason I love celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas is that slowing the holiday down allows time to slow down and truly enjoy the blessings of the season. It is in this spirit that I want to share some suggestions/presents with you on how you can still celebrate the remainder of Christmas starting today.
My first suggestion is to drive around Frederick and some of the surrounding communities, and enjoy the Christmas decorations that are still on display. I would like to challenge some of the regular News-Post commenters to share some of their favorite spots for holiday lights.
A second present you can give yourself is to go to downtown Frederick at night and spend some time checking out all of the shops and restaurants downtown has to offer. Buy some hot chocolate, play with some toys at Dancing Bear or simply enjoy the lights; it won’t take long to feel some Christmas magic.
On another day of Christmas, take a drive to your favorite spot on the C&O Canal and just take some quiet time walking along the Potomac River. Once again, in the spirit of the season, I would like to ask for the readers to comment about their favorite spots on the canal.
If you’re vaccinated and feeling brave, go out to one of Frederick’s fine-eating establishments and treat yourself to a nice meal. If you don’t feel safe eating out, take advantage of the carryout and delivery options that many restaurants offer. Don’t forget to leave an extra big tip!
One of my favorite gifts I give to myself this time of year is binging Christmas episodes from one particular series. This year, my wife and I are binging all of the “Call The Midwife” Christmas episodes. There are 11 seasons, and all of the episodes are heart-warming and life-affirming.
A final gift I want to give to you is this: As soon as you finish reading this article and all of the excellent suggestions that I am sure will be listed in the comments section below, put down your paper/tablet/phone/computer and take a break from the news. I recommend more than a day if you can. Trust me, it might be the best present you can give yourself this Christmas.
Richard Krauss will be celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas in blissful ignorance of world events this year!
