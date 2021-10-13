On Oct. 9, 1976, I had taken off from my regular shift as a dispatcher at Frederick County Central Alarm, leaving Randy Waesche as the lone dispatcher on duty. Hard to believe we would be working with only one person on duty to receive and dispatch emergencies for the entire county in 1976.
Today, shifts at the emergency communications center often range from 15–20 people on duty at a time. My wife and I were newlyweds and living in the Eighth Street Court Apartments. I took off work to assist an auctioneer friend at a public sale on Saturday morning. He called early Saturday to advise the sale was canceled due to the heavy rains that had been pouring down since midnight.
Listening to my fire monitor, I could hear my co-worker Randy was getting busy with dispatch calls. I phoned him and advised him the auction was canceled, so I would come into work. Randy had already handled several incidents by the time I reached the small room that served as Central Alarm office located in what is now the Home Extension building on Montevue Lane.
Emergency phone calls increased dramatically as Carroll Creek exploded from its banks, flooding downtown Frederick. Boats rescued people from houses along South Market Street and West Church Street. South Market Street was a sea of mud as the road was closed for installation of the underground wiring project and all asphalt had been removed. Boats from fire companies throughout Frederick County as well as a flotilla of privately owned boaters were utilized to assist. A boat could literally float along East Patrick Street, go down Maxwell Avenue past what is now the library, float through the parking lot, and maneuver back up South Market Street to the square corner. A feat almost unimaginable today.
As the morning progressed, the number of emergency phone calls into Central Alarm dramatically increased. I primarily answered the incoming emergency telephone calls while my shift partner Randy Waesche was dispatching calls over the radio with a calm and commanding demeanor, sending equipment and personnel throughout Frederick as needs required. His professionalism directing needed resources no doubt contributed to the fact no fatalities occurred during the flood.
Water reached up the stairs of all three banks on the Square Corner. Multiple rescues took place throughout the city. Boats, both fire company and privately owned, were used to pluck people from doors and windows, especially on South Market Street. Boats from the Junior Fire Company, Brunswick Ambulance Company, Carroll Manor Fire Company, Woodsboro Fire Company and other area fire companies responded to help rescue flooded and stranded city residents. The United Fire Company and Citizens Truck Company were flooded. The automobiles of many of the members of the two fire companies were destroyed by the rapidly rising waters as the members responded to rescue people from surrounding buildings.
Numerous private citizens and volunteer firefighters offered their boats. Sgt. Charles “Mutt” Deater of the United Fire Company brought his personal boat, Mon-Ark, and helped rescue many people along South Market Street. Owners of automobiles parked in city parking lots along Carroll Creek, and they eventually recovered their cars discovered indentations in the roof of their vehicles from the propellers of the boats that struck the tops of cars as the boats moved about downtown to perform rescues.
The water at the intersection of West Church Street and North Bentz Street reached above the porches resulting in numerous rescues. One member of the Junior Fire Company No. 2 temporarily became fully submerged, not realizing the depth of the water around the porch. The normal areas of flooding in Frederick such as West Patrick Street at West Frederick Junior High and on East Patrick Street at the Potomac Edison building were fully submerged and impassable. Citizens had to be rescued from houses on East Church Street near Highland Street.
Between water flowing down the hills from the former orchards along Route 40 and the rising Carroll Creek, the relatively new Frederick Towne Mall was fully inundated with water. Water spread from the parking lot on all sides of the building into the interior sections of the mall. Most of the businesses suffered severe water damage.
1976 was not the first time Carroll Creek flooded. According to Engelbrecht’s Diary, major floods also occurred on July 24, 1821, July 24, 1848, and July 24, 1868. The flooding of Carroll Creek was so frequent in early years, the United Fire Company would sound the “Swamp Bell” on the firehouse to warn downtown residents of rising waters. The 1868 flood of Carroll Creek was probably even more disastrous than 1976, as historic documentation indicates houses and buildings literally floated away. All early records of the United Fire Company were lost in the 1868 flood.
To help control destructive floods of Carroll Creek, then-Mayor Ronald Young proposed a massive project that would essentially reroute flood water under the city and utilize Baker Park as an overflow area. The Carroll Creek Flood Control project took 30 years to fully complete. The efforts have prevented another disaster such as what was experienced in 1976.
Carroll Creek has been transformed from an ugly, litter-filled waterway of my youth to a beautiful meandering creek through and under the city capped by a magnificent linear park. The promenade along the banks of Carroll Creek has promoted commerce and tourism. Downtown Frederick was no doubt rescued from the overall blight seen in many other East Coast towns by the foresight of then-Mayor Young and the many city leaders who shared his vision.
As the Phoenix rose from the ashes, Frederick rose from a disastrous flood to become a shining example of how local, state and federal governments can work cooperatively to address critical infrastructure needs to solve an issue of public safety that ultimately became a city treasure.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick native who started work as a dispatcher at Frederick County Central Alarm in 1972. He was also on duty for Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972. He is the author of the recently released book History of Fire Companies of Frederick County, Maryland. Both Chip Jewell and Randy Waesche have many decades of service as volunteers in local fire and rescue companies. Chip and Randy both went on to serve as the director of the Frederick County Department of Emergency Communications.
I remember 1976 too, and I didn't even live here then. I read about it in Baltimore. My neighborhood in Worman's Mill suffered major flooding with Ida, but because the wetlands have been maintained by the creek and actual building is on higher ground, there was little or no damage except for the mud left of the trees and the walkway through the wetlands. And we're talking about water that looked 15-20 feet deep.
Terrific column
