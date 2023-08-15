As someone who enjoys sports, recreation, and parks, I am looking forward to an upcoming meeting taking place Aug. 30 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the C. Burr Artz Public Library. There will be a public presentation on future sports facilities in Frederick County.

The presentation will be given by Victus Advisors, a Utah-based company that specializes in sports, recreation, and event facilities, which was contracted to conduct a feasibility study on potential year-round sports facilities for our community. It will share its initial report findings, which includes a market assessment and some recommendations.

Don DeArmon

Nice article about sports possibilities. Unfortunately, it reminds me how slow the city and county are to execute projects. Hargett Farm was purchased (I believe) in 2009, and 14 years later no capital plan for development is moving forward. The well-used public pool at Frederick High School was lost during construction of the new school, with no plan by city or county to replace it. I fear the exciting plans that Shaun mentions in his article are unlikely to be executed during my lifetime.

