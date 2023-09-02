“Mirror, mirror on the wall,” I said, peering into the silvery bathroom glass. “Who’s the meanest of them all?”
“Mirror, mirror on the wall,” I said, peering into the silvery bathroom glass. “Who’s the meanest of them all?”
I frowned, furrowing my brow as hard as I could. I growled a little, hoping that would help.
It wasn’t working. My forehead was a washboard of wrinkles colliding in a deep tangle just above the nose. I looked old and grumpy, not intimidating.
I sucked in my cheeks and pursed my lips. That failed, too. I looked like an ancient fish.
I added the frown back to water down the aquarium look, but saw nothing more than a fish with a headache. It still wasn’t the visage of a nasty, threatening land-lubber thug I was trying to achieve. It was Charlie the Tuna with a tax problem.
One more try: I added a squint, a serious one, my eyes reduced to narrow slits.
That overdid it, probably. I couldn’t see myself now, but I didn’t feel menacing, even with more growling to heighten the effect.
How did Donald Trump do it? How did he get that glowering, get-out-of-my-way stare?
He’s pretty good at a tough-guy scowl. He can do a good sneer, a snappy snarl and a credible smirk. He can even work up a little-boy pout when he talks about being victimized by left-wing lawyers and their ilk.
But the mug shot portrait he produced a couple of weeks ago was over the top. It was a work of art, in a way. Comic book art, perhaps, but exquisitely done.
Portraits of presidents and former presidents usually try to express quiet reserve.
Think of the stoic, faraway look worn by another former Republican resident of the White House, Abraham Lincoln. Recall the quiet determination Dwight Eisenhower showed, or the Hollywood handsome Ronald Reagan projected.
Jimmy Carter looked like the friendly guy next door. Franklin D. Roosevelt portrayed cocky self-assurance.
But none of them tried to look like a gangster villain in a 1930s-era B-movie. I’m no art critic, but I’d say Donald Trump, as much stage-stealing as he does, doesn’t rise above amateurism.
If he wants to go pro, he should take lessons from Clint Eastwood. In my book, he’s the quintessential meanie of the modern era. He could stare down a rattlesnake, Vladimir Putin and Mike Tyson, all sitting as a group in chairs in front of him.
His look in the 1960s spaghetti westerns was perfect. His whole persona was perfect. Gravelly voice, chewed cigarillo, battered cowboy hat. Worn cape. Gun.
Even now, when I think about it, I want to run and hide behind the nearest cactus. He was “the man with no name,” but he didn’t need one to be scary as hell.
And he maintained the look in one role or another, decade after decade, movie after movie.
He did take time to dabble in Trump’s latest pastime (politics, not acting) as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, a town of 3,200 or so north of Los Angeles and south of San Francisco.
One of his accomplishments during his two-year 1980s term was making it legal to eat ice cream on the streets of the village, showing that he has a happy side, too.
But he mainly stayed on course as a leathery macho man, and he’s still alive and kicking today at the age of 93, wrinkled and a little gaunt.
In recent years he’s supported Republican alternatives to Trump, so he probably wouldn’t be inclined to give today’s rotund GOP gunslinger how-to-be-a-mean-guy tips.
But Trump could watch some old Eastwood movies, study Clint’s face, listen to his drawl, observe his lean body mechanics, and probably learn to be a little more convincing.
He may be ahead in the race now, but more chapters in his story are coming. He’s got some judges and juries to glare down.
The writer is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, W.Va., who still has to wear a mask to go trick-or-treating at Halloween.
(3) comments
Look up “the Kubrick stare” or “the Kubrick glare”. Yes, Trump’s Mug Shot has a name. That’s where he got it from, practiced it for hours I’m sure. Trump loves those drama Queen poses like holding up the Bible and ripping off his mask on the White House Balcony.
There should be a cartoon series about Trump, along the lines of the Mike Tyson Mysteries series.
Sort of a superhero show, except without “super” or “hero”?
