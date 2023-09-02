“Mirror, mirror on the wall,” I said, peering into the silvery bathroom glass. “Who’s the meanest of them all?”

I frowned, furrowing my brow as hard as I could. I growled a little, hoping that would help.

(3) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Look up “the Kubrick stare” or “the Kubrick glare”. Yes, Trump’s Mug Shot has a name. That’s where he got it from, practiced it for hours I’m sure. Trump loves those drama Queen poses like holding up the Bible and ripping off his mask on the White House Balcony.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

There should be a cartoon series about Trump, along the lines of the Mike Tyson Mysteries series.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Sort of a superhero show, except without “super” or “hero”?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription