The schools up in Frederick loved snow days a lot, but the grinches who run the schools south of the county did not.
Snow days are a necessity. The slower pace, books in warm chairs, cozy drinks, extra time and the excitement of the night before are all unique and joyful parts of life on the East Coast. Kids (and educators) especially look forward to snow days.
It’s always funny talking to my friends who work in the professional world and don’t usually get snow days. They scratch their head and start worrying about how they will get to work or set up their home office for another day of the grind. Teachers and students on the other hand are refreshing Twitter feeds and becoming amateur meteorologists in hopes of a free day.
Who doesn’t remember staring out the windows on a cold winter night watching the first snowflakes fall and making endless promises to God of what you would do if you could just have a snow day? With the strange year that the world has had, snow days seem like a return to normalcy. Staying inside because it’s snowy is a lot more fun than staying inside because of COVID-19.
That’s why I was especially bummed out when Frederick County Public Schools canceled school for the weather and my school system decided not to. I fully understand the logic of it, but this is not a logical argument. Virtual learning can go on regardless of weather, and it is crucial that our students are provided with every opportunity to learn.
Most teachers are finding that their students are struggling emotionally, mentally, physically and academically this year, and the support that our schools offer kids cannot be understated.
All that being said, is there anything that could possibly boost morale more for students than the joyful surprise of a snow day?
I’m extremely excited to get back in the classroom and actually see the students who I’ve come to know and love over Zoom. I’m excited to be able to help them all, to work together and be able to build positive relationships. I want my students to thrive in every aspect of their life.
There are some people who might view a virtual snow day as unnecessary. They are probably right, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t have been a great idea. I’ve found the necessary parts of life don’t usually bring as much joy as the frivolous and magical.
Earlier this year, the Jefferson County, Virginia, superintendent went viral for closing virtual school with the first snow day. She outlined the importance of reducing stress, spending time with family and enjoying the season. I couldn’t agree more.
Rachel Gammell lives in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com
Life moves too fast. I'd love to have some of the snow days back when our kids were little.
