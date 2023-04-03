The Armalite 15, or AR-15, is not a military weapon that was ported to civilian use. It is a civilian rifle that the military later modified for itself. To say it is a military weapon is to repeat a talking point, but reject a truth.

For those who do not know, the AR-15 is actually not as powerful as a hunting rifle and, in a number of states, cannot be used to hunt because it lacks power. You’d never know that from media coverage.

