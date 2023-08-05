APTOPIX Trump Indictment Capitol Riot
Former President Donald Trump walks over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday in Arlington, Virginia, after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election.

Donald J. Trump is the first former president in our nation’s history to be indicted. He is also the first former president to be indicted twice.

Tuesday, he became the first former president to be indicted a third time — in this case, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, a conspiracy against the right to vote, and more. A fourth indictment is expected any day now.

