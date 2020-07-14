March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb — or so it is said. March 2020 came in like a lamb, became a fiery train wreck carrying a payload of a killer virus, a heaping helping of out-of-control politicized insanity and conspiracy theories, a continued war on science, and murder hornets (which would be a really good name for a rock band). Let’s all hope that 2020 will go out with sanity and a COVID-19 vaccine.
In the meantime, let’s recap the first half of the year. The president assured us that the coronavirus would be gone by April, but that did not happen. Infections and deaths rose sharply by the middle of the month. The economy dropped headfirst into the dumpster. We’ve had varying advice from the president, the CDC, the news media, and Facebook (the Oracle of All Knowledge and Truth). Then, infections and deaths dropped, states opened back up under pressure from a minority of the people and the president, young people flocked to beaches and bars, with a predicted and expected increase in infections anyone with intelligence could have foreseen, and now here we are at half-past 2020. In addition, one-third of our population feels that this virus is nothing to worry about and that the wearing of masks is all about government control of our lives and a plot to defeat President Trump this November.
And, let’s not forget the social unrest we are experiencing, having smoldered just beneath the surface for decades, re-ignited by a criminally abusive police officer in Minneapolis, politicized and tearing us apart even more.
Here I am, tasked with writing an opinion column, from a place of privilege. I’ve no business complaining about anything. The resulting effects from COVID-19 and the social issues we currently are experiencing have hardly affected me. I am extremely fortunate. I can work from home on my laptop. I can get out each day for exercise on my bike. My wife is retired and gets a very healthy pension. She has spent this time home-schooling one of our daughters and working on the house. We live in a rural area, so we’ve had little contact with others that may transmit the virus to us. We canceled our beach and Montana vacations (“Woe is us,” I write sarcastically) and don’t plan on any plane trips that would place us (we are both in the high-risk category due to our age) in close contact with others who may be carrying the virus.
I am most concerned for others, such as one of my daughters and her boyfriend, who don’t have the advantages I have. They, like so many others, were out of work for two months and don’t have the space in their apartment to store food as we do in order to cut down on trips to the food store. They work in a large area with others, spaced apart, but still at risk.
There is one trip that I refused to cancel. I have just returned from a weeklong bicycle trip from Frederick to Pittsburgh with 10 others. We took precautions to distance ourselves, as well as using caution in restaurants, though I admit we could have done better. At least, having spent much of the day outdoors, there’s some reduced risk in that. We overnighted in small towns each night (except the last night in Pittsburgh), which also reduced our risk. My greatest concern was actually in Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania, where about 80 percent of the people there were not wearing masks, despite a commonsense order from Governor Wolf to do so in public. Yes, the masks are hot and uncomfortable, but not as intrusive as a ventilator.
We tell ourselves that this COVID-19 situation is only temporary, which is true. It is not a government plot to control our lives, or a conspiracy to defeat Trump in November, who has dug his own ditches in this matter. The same pushbacks occurred in 1918-1919, but somehow we survived, despite ourselves, and we will survive this pandemic also. It would be a much easier task if we actually cared about others as much as we care about ourselves. Take care, all — see you on the other side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.