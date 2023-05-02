Almost 16 years ago, a small and spirited gray-and-white kitten came into our lives. He cheered us up as we mourned the passing of another cat who was very dear to us.
As my then-5-year-old son peeked into the box to meet him for the first time, he immediately declared that his name would be Krazy.
And crazy he was. He sprinted around the house at top speed, leapt many times his height into the air, and knocked down everything he could find.
He was an absolute lunatic when it came to bacon, sometimes “hiding” under placements as he attempted to smuggle his favorite treat.
But he was also the sweetest kitten. He sat on my chest and nuzzled my neck and was always beside me when I woke up in the morning. His companionship was a constant in my life.
He also formed a strong bond with my children and husband. He and my eldest formed a connection so strong that when he came home from college, Krazy would meow and run up to him for snuggles. It was clear that he missed his presence.
He was with us when my youngest came home from the hospital, and I remember him immediately coming up for a sniff and then a nuzzle of my newborn baby. I credit him with installing a love and gentleness with animals that flows deeply in both of my children.
When Krazy was about 3 years old, we discovered that his lung collapsed due to asthma.
Believe it or not, they make a special attachment for inhalers for cats, and for years, we administered that medicine to him. This allowed him to run through the back yard, wrestle with the other cats, and climb the cat trees that he loved to sit upon.
He was also very protective of his little catnip patch in the backyard, often chasing off our other cats who dared to come too near it.
As he reached his 15th year, his health started to deteriorate. He had to go on steroids to keep an intestinal issue under control, which had the added benefit of controlling his asthma.
There were many times over this last year that we thought we might lose him. However, always the tenacious cat, he bounced back time and time again and continued being his sweet self.
Then, the cancer spread to his face and neck. Though slow growing, it eventually made life very difficult for him. He started withdrawing from us, and eventually stopped eating.
One of the hardest aspects of owning a pet is knowing when to let them go. At what point are you keeping them alive for yourself, to their detriment?
That certainly wasn’t an easy question to answer with a cat who always seemed to recover from any ailment that came his way. But when he wouldn’t come out of the bathroom, and it was clear he was never going to be himself again, we had to make the tough choice to put him down.
We all surrounded him the last two days before he died. My son even slept in the bathroom with him the night before as he was afraid that he might die alone.
On the day of our appointment, we surrounded our little gray-and-white furball and told him how much we loved him as he left this world. We were all glad we could be with him in those final moments, though we would miss him very much.
It’s hard to think about him not being there at night and in the morning, or all of the special memories that we have of this precious little cat. Hopefully, that will get better with time.
These creatures that we allow into our homes and our families never seem to stay with us quite long enough. Even so, I am so glad that this little kitten found his way into our lives.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
