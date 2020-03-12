Alaska’s annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race began just outside of Anchorage this past Sunday. As you read this column, mushing teams race across 1,000 miles of bitterly cold tundra, vying for the finish line in Nome.
“The Last Great Race,” first run in 1973, was established to preserve an ancient practice. Dog sleds were the Far North’s primary mode of transportation until the 1960s, when gasoline-powered snow machines quickly began to replace them. The Iditarod also honors a heroic 1925 delivery of lifesaving diphtheria medicine. In just five days, dog sled teams relayed across 647 miles of the Alaska Territory, from the port of Seward to Nome, saving the community from a devastating outbreak.
The last leg of this great “serum run” was led by a Siberian husky named Balto. Subsequent radio and newspaper coverage made Balto a genuine canine celebrity. He is honored with a statue in New York’s Central Park inscribed Endurance. Fidelity. Intelligence.
Alas. Mushing’s glory days are done. Animal welfare organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Sled Dog Action Coalition and the Animal Legal Defense Fund are vocal opponents of the Iditarod, which runs on sponsorship money — there aren’t any tickets sold for the event since it takes place entirely on public land. Alaska Airlines recently announced that 2020 is its final year (after more than 40) of sponsoring the Iditarod. Is Alaska Airlines yielding to years of petitioning and protests from PETA? The company has stated that no, outside pressure had nothing to do with their decision. Yeah, right.
I spent some time on PETA.org (bypassing myriad images of bedraggled animals and closing the “DONATE NOW” pop-up window that continually appeared mid-screen) to research the finer points of their anti-mushing crusade.
“Sled dogs suffer permanent lung damage!” cries PETA. Yes, a percentage of sled dogs present “ski asthma,” a respiratory syndrome similar to one found in human cold-weather athletes such as skiers.
“Grueling Death Race!” PETA says. It’s true: A husky does occasionally die over the course of the Iditarod. In 2018, a rule was instituted that requires any team suffering a death to withdraw from the race.
Cruelty, or extreme athletics? The Iditarod Trail Committee’s top priority is dog health. The race has numerous checkpoints staffed by top veterinarians flown in from across the country. Ailing pups are swapped with healthy backup competitors, and any owner suspected of poor dog care is banned from racing. Any death is an unfortunate fluke.
I spend six months of the year living and working in Alaska and am completely biased toward this unique form of animal husbandry. PETA’s alarmist bullet points and dreary malamute photos don’t sway me one bit. Never been to a race, but I’ve witnessed plenty of training runs. Seeing a team in action makes two things abundantly clear: Mushers love their dogs; the dogs love to run and pull. Just the sight of a sled sets the pack leaping and yelping with excitement. Their agitation doesn’t subside until the team sets off running.
The modern era’s real tragedy, perhaps, is how coddled domestic pooches have become. Napping on the couch, walking slow suburban blocks, wearing twee doggie sweaters. Does Fido dream of running with the pack, braving the wilderness, coming to the brink of his physical limitations? We’ll never know. Though, short of traversing the Arctic, Frederick household mutts can test their mettle in the perilous wilds of Ballenger Creek Dog Park.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick and now spends most of her time in Alaska. Reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.