When John Wesley Howard Jr. was voted into the membership of the United Steam Fire Engine Co. No. 3, a clouded era of Frederick fire history was closed and a new era of equal opportunity was opened. John Wesley Howard Jr. was the first African-American firefighter in the city of Frederick joining the United Steam Fire Engine Fire Co. in 1971. He was admitted shortly after the by-laws of the fire company were amended to delete two words, “white male.”
The bylaw change was controversial. Many older members were concerned there would be an influx of black members into the fire company since the firehouse was located in close proximity of the African-American community on All Saints Street. There was also hesitation to allowing female membership as fire companies were a male bastion. Even some of the wives of the paid drivers were against the change. Though the company vote was contentious, several members expressed the need to change with the times and encouraged passage of the bylaw amendment.
When John Howard was voted into the United’s membership and became a “Swamper,” he was truly welcomed into the fire service family. He immediately took training to allow him to function operationally. He was proficient in firefighting and rescue and, on occasion, would even ride extra on one of the United Cadillac ambulances. Due to his dedication, he was ultimately awarded life membership to the United Steam Fire Engine Co. No. 3. He worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital and was highly respected in the community. John Howard followed his dad in the service, who joined as a member of the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company in 1945.
Though a photograph of the 1915 “Liberty Fire Company picnic” shows an unknown black member, the modern fire service in Frederick County was mostly restricted to “white males.” In 1953, the Carroll Manor Fire Company was organized with three black charter members, Mr. Roger Whalen, Mr. Buck Lawson and Mr. Bill Bowens. However, the Frederick County Firemen’s Association advised Carroll Manor charter members must be “white males” and the three black members were asked to resign. In later years, Carroll Manor posthumously made these men charter members. Over the next decade, the county association broadened requirements for new fire companies to join the association as the present day Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department was admitted to the county association in 1964 with two black charter members.
Ultimately, all fire and rescue companies in the city of Frederick altered their respective bylaws, eliminating racial and sexual discrimination. The receipt of county, state and federal funds mandated each fire company in the state of Maryland to amend the constitution or bylaws to include a specific statement that prohibited any discrimination of any kind or risk losing all governmental funding.
John Howard followed in his dad’s footsteps by joining a volunteer fire company. He could not join when he turned 16 like most young members. He had to wait until the first step of equality was taken by the United Steam Fire Engine Co. No. 3. John Howard’s membership in the United’s opened the door for future generations of African-Americans to become a volunteer firefighter, a career firefighter, a fire chief and even a president of the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
John Howard will be truly missed by the membership of United Steam Fire Engine Co. No. 3, his family and the Frederick community. He was an unassuming trailblazer that helped end discrimination in the fire service of the city of Frederick. Because of his tenacity to join the fire service, the third generation, John Wesley “Wes” Howard III, has been able to not only join as a volunteer and also be awarded life membership at the United’s, but serves as a career firefighter in Loudoun County, Va. The Howard family is believed the longest serving three generation African-American fire service family in Maryland.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell joined the United Steam Fire Engine Co. No. 3 in 1969 and transferred membership to the Junior Fire Co. No 2 in 1974, where he is a life member. He is also a life member of the Libertytown Vol. Fire Dept. where he currently serves as president and assistant chief. He retired as Deputy Chief/Director of the Division of Volunteer Fire & Rescue Service in 2017.
