While everyone was worried about gas stoves and other household appliances, they weren’t watching what the other hand was doing: speeding up the ban on incandescent lightbulbs.
The incandescent lightbulb has been on its deathbed since 2007 and officially breathed its last breath on Aug. 1.
The rule was initially issued under the George W. Bush administration, sparking plenty of controversies to merit several postponements. Donald Trump rolled it back.
But thanks to an administration focused on climate change, President Joe Biden made it official. It is now illegal to manufacture and/or sell standard incandescent bulbs, which have been used since 1879.
The Department of Energy contends that the standards would save consumers $3 billion each year in utility costs and cut planet-warming carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years, equivalent to emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year. The LED (light-emitting diode) bulb will now reign supreme.
Sure, there are ample benefits to LED lights. They are more energy efficient, last much longer, emit less heat, and don’t attract bugs or insects. They already constitute 54 percent of the market share in lighting. But they aren’t without drawbacks.
The upfront cost of an LED lightbulb is substantially more than the incandescent counterpart. One bulb can cost $5 to $10, or more, whereas the incandescent will cost $1 or $2. If you have to buy 10 LED lightbulbs at once, that’s a hefty price tag.
The incandescent emits light in multiple directions, filling a space with ultimate uniformity while creating a cozy and welcoming environment. For some, a full spectrum of visible light enhances overall well-being, creating a soothing and regenerative effect similar to natural sunlight.
In fact, it has a near-perfect color-rendering index score, which measures how well a light source replicates colors in your environment. This benefit is unmatched by any other light, including the LED, which is directional and allows only a limited degree of divergence.
The LED emits more blue light than what is deemed safe for the human eye and increases the incidence of glare and compromising vision.
Studies have also indicated that exposure to this blue light can increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration and damage to photoreceptor cells. These blue light rays will also affect the natural circadian rhythms, which can hamper regular sleeping cycles. A study has even linked it to cancer.
LED lighting is all over our roadways, and motorists likely have mixed feelings regarding implementing them in vehicles. The driver with LED lights may find that the increased distance illuminated by the blue light is helpful, whereas the oncoming traveler might disagree.
LED and high-intensity headlights can and often provoke significantly strong discomfort reactions. The glare from oncoming traffic or cars whose lights appear in the rearview mirror (or side mirrors, for that matter) can be blinding and is a potential hazard.
Both types of lights have their pros and cons. And both should have a place in society.
Climate modeling is hard to predict and may or may not even be accurate. Completely eliminating a lightbulb from the marketplace is a drastic move and, for some, a major inconvenience, all for something that makes only the slightest difference. Maybe.
Consumers should be able to decide what is best for themselves, their households and businesses. They don’t need the government running another aspect of their lives. The climate agenda has gotten extreme, putting policy over people.
Consumers like choices. Some will opt to use incandescent lights for part or all their lighting needs, just like some will pick LED bulbs.
People can choose based on what they deem to give them a higher quality of life. The market should dictate production according to the supply and demand of consumers, not elected officials.
No one disagrees that we should look for ways to increase efficiency, improve product quality, provide variety or reduce emissions. But it shouldn’t come at the expense of consumer choice. A simple lightbulb should not be used as a political weapon to further an agenda.
Unfortunately, the incandescent lightbulb, perhaps one of the most revolutionary inventions of our time, is another casualty of federal regulation.
Kristen Walker is a policy analyst for the American Consumer Institute.
(30) comments
Politics. Policies will likely be rescinded by opposition when in control. Manufacturers will continue to produce and sell outside the US having minimal effect globally.
Note, however, that it was implemented originally by GWB (R), retained by Obama (D), then removed by Trump (R), and re-instated by Biden (D). So it is not every opposing party that will remove it.
LEDs have been a pretty good replacement for incandescent bulbs, however, I found they don't fit in appliances. I tried every small LED sold by home depot in my refrigerator and could not get it to fit. I had to go back to a incandescent bulb. I also wonder how well LEDs will work in an oven since electronics don't generally work well with heat.
Try this for LED refrigerator bulbs. They have plenty in stock:
https://www.homedepot.com/s/LED%20refrigerator%20bulb?NCNI-5
As for the oven, nope, can't put an LED bulb there.
Yeah, and some folks would prefer using DDT for their pest control needs because of its effectiveness. Yet others may prefer lead paint for their house or leaded gasoline for their vehicles.
I don’t know where the authors got their LED costs, but a four pack of 60W equivalent LED bulbs is only $11.98 (~$3 each) at Home Depot, and will last at least twenty times as long as an incandescent bulb. Costco is even cheaper.
https://www.homedepot.com/p/EcoSmart-60-Watt-Equivalent-A19-Dimmable-LED-Light-Bulb-True-White-4-Pack-A19F8DE26835Z/322905592
So, stick with incandescent bulbs and replace them 20X as often, plus pay 5X more in electrical usage as an LED. Brilliant!
Plus the power company gives a bunch away for free occasionally.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Air Force 0ne will burn 72,000 gallons of Jet A fuel, so Biden can spend 4 hours in Maui. Let that sink in.
So should we blame Republicans who are whining that he has not visited?
No. This game is "Heads we win and tails means you lose."
So, folks were complaining that "he did nothing" when he refused a reporter's questions (while on vacation with his family) regarding the loss of life in Maui, but when he decides to visit to give moral support, he's wrong then too? Come on, pick one side of your argument or the other. Riding the fence just gets splinters in your @$$.
How about this: The man is an idiot no matter what he does, where he goes, or what he says.
Who brought up Trump?
Yes, we know you do not like him.
Veri, You are the man!
Sadly, the USA lacks a coherent climate policy. We talk about banning incandescent light bulbs but encourage giant, enormously heavy SUVs which have replaced cars with special laws that classify them as light trucks and allow worse gas mileage than a comparable sized car. Unfortunately, the government doesn't care about the climate and implements half measures loaded with loopholes.
Rip, for many of us who tow various trailers, or carry a bunch of people, a standard car will just not work. it is also silly to have two cars, one for towing trailers, and the other for around town, when you need to pay registration and insurance for each vehicle.
Rip; that is the consequence of the standard opposing forces in government and the need for compromise to get anything done.
LED bulbs have dropped dramatically in price over the years, and no doubt they will continue to do so as the technology continues to improve. Their success is an example of how government regulations can contribute to a good outcome. I am glad that a lot of conservatives are finally coming around to agreeing that manmade global warming is real, but it looks to me like most of them still don't consider it to be urgent.
[thumbup]
I know I’ve linked to this before. Sadly, it is still relevant. The 5 Stages offClimate Change Denial. A lot of conservatives seem to be at Stage 4.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2013/sep/16/climate-change-contrarians-5-stages-denial
They will be most pleased if Trump can make them great again and bring them back to stage 3 or 2 take evolution out of the curriculum again.
LEDs have come a long way from the either over-dim cold light to a far better way to light a home. You don't have the heat, which fights the AC and is a fire risk, and have a fraction of the electric usage. I adopted them long ago and saw bills drop by a huge amount. Win win.
[thumbup]
Can we expect to see an opinion piece on the benefits of whale oil for lighting? It has a long history, too. Or coal oil? Bees wax candles? Lots of information can be shared.
Yes, I get a more soothing spectrum from burning whale blubber.
Beeswax.
Ogre earwax
Clean Ogre earwax
[beam]
