While everyone was worried about gas stoves and other household appliances, they weren’t watching what the other hand was doing: speeding up the ban on incandescent lightbulbs.

The incandescent lightbulb has been on its deathbed since 2007 and officially breathed its last breath on Aug. 1.

Frayou

Politics. Policies will likely be rescinded by opposition when in control. Manufacturers will continue to produce and sell outside the US having minimal effect globally.

shiftless88

Note, however, that it was implemented originally by GWB (R), retained by Obama (D), then removed by Trump (R), and re-instated by Biden (D). So it is not every opposing party that will remove it.

Riptide262

LEDs have been a pretty good replacement for incandescent bulbs, however, I found they don't fit in appliances. I tried every small LED sold by home depot in my refrigerator and could not get it to fit. I had to go back to a incandescent bulb. I also wonder how well LEDs will work in an oven since electronics don't generally work well with heat.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Try this for LED refrigerator bulbs. They have plenty in stock:

https://www.homedepot.com/s/LED%20refrigerator%20bulb?NCNI-5

As for the oven, nope, can't put an LED bulb there.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Yeah, and some folks would prefer using DDT for their pest control needs because of its effectiveness. Yet others may prefer lead paint for their house or leaded gasoline for their vehicles.

I don’t know where the authors got their LED costs, but a four pack of 60W equivalent LED bulbs is only $11.98 (~$3 each) at Home Depot, and will last at least twenty times as long as an incandescent bulb. Costco is even cheaper.

https://www.homedepot.com/p/EcoSmart-60-Watt-Equivalent-A19-Dimmable-LED-Light-Bulb-True-White-4-Pack-A19F8DE26835Z/322905592

So, stick with incandescent bulbs and replace them 20X as often, plus pay 5X more in electrical usage as an LED. Brilliant!

shiftless88

Plus the power company gives a bunch away for free occasionally.

TrekMan

[thumbup][thumbup]

LuvFrederick

Air Force 0ne will burn 72,000 gallons of Jet A fuel, so Biden can spend 4 hours in Maui. Let that sink in.

shiftless88

So should we blame Republicans who are whining that he has not visited?

gary4books
gary4books

No. This game is "Heads we win and tails means you lose."

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

So, folks were complaining that "he did nothing" when he refused a reporter's questions (while on vacation with his family) regarding the loss of life in Maui, but when he decides to visit to give moral support, he's wrong then too? Come on, pick one side of your argument or the other. Riding the fence just gets splinters in your @$$.

veritas

How about this: The man is an idiot no matter what he does, where he goes, or what he says.

armillary
armillary

Who brought up Trump?

shiftless88

Yes, we know you do not like him.

threecents
threecents

Veri, You are the man!

Riptide262

Sadly, the USA lacks a coherent climate policy. We talk about banning incandescent light bulbs but encourage giant, enormously heavy SUVs which have replaced cars with special laws that classify them as light trucks and allow worse gas mileage than a comparable sized car. Unfortunately, the government doesn't care about the climate and implements half measures loaded with loopholes.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Rip, for many of us who tow various trailers, or carry a bunch of people, a standard car will just not work. it is also silly to have two cars, one for towing trailers, and the other for around town, when you need to pay registration and insurance for each vehicle.

shiftless88

Rip; that is the consequence of the standard opposing forces in government and the need for compromise to get anything done.

threecents
threecents

LED bulbs have dropped dramatically in price over the years, and no doubt they will continue to do so as the technology continues to improve. Their success is an example of how government regulations can contribute to a good outcome. I am glad that a lot of conservatives are finally coming around to agreeing that manmade global warming is real, but it looks to me like most of them still don't consider it to be urgent.

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

[thumbup]

public-redux
public-redux

I know I’ve linked to this before. Sadly, it is still relevant. The 5 Stages offClimate Change Denial. A lot of conservatives seem to be at Stage 4.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2013/sep/16/climate-change-contrarians-5-stages-denial

threecents
threecents

They will be most pleased if Trump can make them great again and bring them back to stage 3 or 2 take evolution out of the curriculum again.

Greg F
Greg F

LEDs have come a long way from the either over-dim cold light to a far better way to light a home. You don't have the heat, which fights the AC and is a fire risk, and have a fraction of the electric usage. I adopted them long ago and saw bills drop by a huge amount. Win win.

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

[thumbup]

gary4books
gary4books

Can we expect to see an opinion piece on the benefits of whale oil for lighting? It has a long history, too. Or coal oil? Bees wax candles? Lots of information can be shared.

threecents
threecents

Yes, I get a more soothing spectrum from burning whale blubber.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Beeswax.

public-redux
public-redux

Ogre earwax

threecents
threecents

Clean Ogre earwax

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

[beam]

