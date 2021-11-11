As a military veteran, my father and uncles are military veterans, and I have two sons currently serving in the active duty Air Force, it is my honor to share what Veterans Day means to me.
I served for more than 23 years in the active duty Air Force with numerous stateside and overseas assignments and four deployments. My Dad served as a B-52 fuel specialist, in direct support of the Vietnam War, with assignments to Guam and the Philippines. My oldest son is a B-52 pilot who just returned from supporting the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. And stationed in Germany, my youngest son works cyber surety. As you can tell, the call to serve runs thick in our family.
As I thought about what I was going to say, I reflected back to when my Dad served during Vietnam. I thought about how our nation treated military members then compared to how our nation treats us now. I can only assume their Veterans Day was much different than mine.
I have heard stories of how military members were spat on, cussed out, fought, and often had their lives threatened. I can only imagine those who served did not find much joy out of celebrating Veterans Day and my heart hurts for them and still does to this day.
You see, I come from a generation that if I walked down an airport terminal in uniform, I could be drunk before I ever got on the plane, as so many people wanted to buy me a drink. On Veterans Day, businesses offer us free meals, free drinks, and major discounts as we are honored throughout the nation. I have attended events where I am asked to stand if I served and have been recognized and applauded by the tens of thousands in the audience. I have participated in military flyovers and I have coordinated the presentation of the colors at everything from sporting events, military ceremonies, to presidential inaugurations and each time I am thanked over and over again for my sacrifices and service.
That’s what Veterans Day means to me. It means thanking all those who served in the past who sacrificed so much. It means each and every time I see someone wearing a Vietnam veteran or any war veteran hat, shirt, jacket, or vest that I stop and shake their hands and thank them for what they did. It is the Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, and Coast Guard members before me who made Veterans Day what it is today. It is a day to remember the service of our veterans, of those who risked their lives for our country, for our freedom, and for our rights.
I want to share a personal story with all you about a specific Veterans Day experience. My last assignment was to Washington state and while stationed there my wife and I would go out on Veterans Day to enjoy some of those free meals that restaurants would offer. On this particular trip, we decided to frequent a local buffet that did not provide a free meal, but it was what we wanted that night. As we sat there with our family, eating dinner, we noticed an older gentlemen sitting by himself eating. It wasn’t long that we realized he was a Vietnam veteran. We offered for him to join us and he respectfully declined but still politely talked to us about his experiences since the Vietnam War and we could tell it still weighed heavily on him.
As we left the restaurant that night we paid for his dinner (without his knowledge) and left. We were getting in our car when we noticed he was sitting in his car with tears streaming down his cheeks. We got out and asked him if he was OK and he thanked us for what we did and how we recognized him. He said he never experienced generosity like this and it was as if some of that heaviness lifted away.
I am not telling you this because I want to pat myself on the back, instead I am sharing this with you because this is what Veterans Day means to me. It is about recognizing and honoring those who paved the way for me, my sons, and all those future military members. It is about shaking hands, paying for or providing a meal, or just a random act of kindness to a veteran.
I would like to thank all military veterans across Frederick County, the state of Maryland, and across the nation. If you know of or see a veteran this week, thank them for their service and shake their hand as it is through their sacrifices that we are here today and can enjoy our freedoms.
Todd Wivell is the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office public information officer/spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.