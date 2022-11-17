She was due to join the family this month, already crowded with birthday celebrations. She was to be our middle child’s and her husband’s first born, and the first grandchild for two sets of excited, anxious grandparents. Future aunts and uncles were in happy expectation of a newcomer to love and spoil, and a 9-year-old family friend insisted on giving the young mother-to-be a treasured rainbow mermaid doll, a bright and colorful hand-me-down for the newborn when she arrived. Fittingly, mermaids have been one of our daughter’s favorite things since she encountered Disney’s Ariel as a toddler, and were the theme planned for her baby’s nursery.

Our little mermaid was named Isla Kalani, and for reasons unknown, she died mid-pregnancy.

