She was due to join the family this month, already crowded with birthday celebrations. She was to be our middle child’s and her husband’s first born, and the first grandchild for two sets of excited, anxious grandparents. Future aunts and uncles were in happy expectation of a newcomer to love and spoil, and a 9-year-old family friend insisted on giving the young mother-to-be a treasured rainbow mermaid doll, a bright and colorful hand-me-down for the newborn when she arrived. Fittingly, mermaids have been one of our daughter’s favorite things since she encountered Disney’s Ariel as a toddler, and were the theme planned for her baby’s nursery.
Our little mermaid was named Isla Kalani, and for reasons unknown, she died mid-pregnancy.
Miscarriage and stillbirths are tragically far from uncommon. As soon as the sad word was out, family members, friends and strangers reached out to us all to share their own sorrowful and poignant stories, not to add further pain but to offer hope by telling of the successful outcomes that followed their losses. In some cases, we’d never before heard these tales of what people we’ve known for years endured and survived.
All the deeply appreciated prayers, empathy and encouragement can only go so far in lighting a way to healing for the bereaved couple. There’s no doubt our daughter and son-in-law entered the world of parenthood through its darkest hour. They will forever know the crushing loss of a life that was sheer future, a future that died with their baby.
Within days of returning from the hospital, they packed up and passed on no longer needed clothing and baby items they’d been gifted or found good deals on. What had given them so much happy anticipation now only deepened their grief by starkly reminding them of what wasn’t to be.
The rainbow mermaid doll that was meant to welcome Isla’s arrival now sits next to her small memory box started in the maternity ward, a miniature shrine designed to soothe so many broken hearts.
Several months into their loss, while our daughter and son-in-law continue to grieve, they’re also beginning to look forward to trying again to expand their family. But it isn’t easy. I can’t imagine how it possibly would or could be. Their daughter was a beautiful dream that didn’t come true but one they believed in with all their beings for those early blissful, hope-filled days and months.
As is the new practice, our granddaughter was given her name in the first trimester, after bloodwork revealed her gender. Her mom and dad went for something strong, yet lyrical in nature. Isla’s been around for a while and has been growing in popularity. It comes from the name of two rivers and an island in Scotland. It’s also the Spanish word for island. Kalani is Hawaiian for “of the heavens or sky.” This was to be a child of the earth, water and air. And for her parents, she is still, for whenever there’s a rainbow in the sky, they believe they’re being visited by their lost little one, the Mermaid Isla, who lives on through them, and always will.
