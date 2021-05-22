When The Frederick News-Post’s story about the investigator’s report about Alderman Roger Wilson broke on May 4, I asked one of my three daughters for her reaction. She scoffed.
“What’s new? It’s the same old story about men behaving badly. A guy in a pickup truck yelled “Hey Baby!” at me on North Market Street yesterday while I was walking.”
Her reaction was instructive. She’d not even bothered to mention the encounter to me. The father in me wished I’d been nearby so I could offer the man some instruction in manners, perhaps accompanied by a realignment of his nose and facial features. Am I advocating violence as an appropriate response to boorish behavior? Well, was the man’s unsolicited shout visited on my daughter — heaped on a life’s worth of unwelcome words and experiences — truly non-violent? I’d contend it caused harm.
Any abstractions about the #MeToo movement have become all too real in Frederick since allegations were first reported in December about Alderman Wilson. Now that a city-hired investigator has issued a report, furious email exchanges, Facebook posts, and intense conversations abound. The number of elected officials calling for Wilson’s resignation seems to be matched by the number who want to stay out of it. Even the News-Post felt compelled to explain why it hadn’t provided more detailed coverage of the allegations. Discomfort is high. Many just want it to somehow go away.
The situation upended City Hall. Absurdly, the city of Frederick has no policies on sexual harassment, and even if it did, members of the Board of Aldermen aren’t considered employees! The board decided it had no authority to act, just before it decided to act and hire an investigator. Now the board lacks authority to discipline a fellow board member. It can exclude one from a meeting, but not expel one from office. Whew!
When the #MeToo movement took hold in the past couple years, I found myself — hopefully like many men — rethinking my own professional career with regard to women. I felt on pretty solid ground because during 17 of my 28 years on Capitol Hill, my immediate supervisor had been a woman. For eight years, I worked for two different congresswomen.
Yet over the years, I had to interview tens of young women seeking jobs, many earning positions in our office. I’ve also had charge of selecting and overseeing college interns. So I had daily contact with young, accomplished women. Had I ever favored a job prospect because I considered the woman attractive? Had I ever looked at a college student in a way that made her feel uncomfortable?
A friend pointed out that 38 percent of people have dated someone from their workplace. I was often mildly embarrassed by sexual banter in our office. I also knew a number of married couples who met on the Hill. Context in relationships — in the workplace or elsewhere — is always key.
Which brings us back to Roger Wilson.
Two things are important for me: First, Roger is an elected official, and most people want elected officials to abide by a high standard of behavior — certainly something better than just not engaging in illegal acts.
Second, Roger has never admitted he did anything wrong and, as a result, has never apologized or expressed remorse. Most people I’ve heard from believe the part of the investigator’s report about the women’s experiences.
I’ve contributed to Roger’s political campaigns, and we both participate in a weekly breakfast meeting of some local activists. When I suggested to our group that we exclude Roger for a time to avoid looking like we endorsed his behavior, I was surprised and a little disappointed when hardly anyone else agreed with me. Roger has voluntarily taken a hiatus, thereby saving us an immediate decision.
Life is short. How we spend our time and who we spend it with matters.
I consider Roger a friend. But he’s a friend I don’t intend to have anything to do with for a long, long time.
Don DeArmon writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon @gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.