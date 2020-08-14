My wife’s and my 2019 move to a 55+ apartment building prompted one friend in my breakfast group to ask:
“Oh, is that one of those places you go to age in place, and…?”
“Die?” I ventured (to embarrassed laughter from the group).
Maybe.
But having now qualified for Medicare, and with Ann’s retirement from Frederick County Public Schools, we have definitely started taking steps for the next stage of our lives.
Statistics tell us that since I’ve reached age 65, I’ve got about 18 years left to go. Ann’s a year younger; at 65, she’ll have nearly 21 years left. Of course, as the commercials say, “Your experience may differ!” But it seems some planning is in order.
Our switch in location after 28 years in our house and 37 years of home-owning in Frederick has engendered quite some curiosity among friends and family. My breakfast group had a long discussion of the relative merits of down-sizing, as well as the separate decision to move to an assisted care facility. Such facilities — including the ever-growing Homewood complex north of town, Country Meadows, or Buckingham’s Choice, to name a few nearby — seem to be thriving. Other friends have already made the switch. Some of my breakfast companions were aghast at the prospect.
We’re all aging, so planning at every stage of life seems to be a reasonable choice. Yet we’ve discovered most friends in their 60s have no particular plans — just a strong certainty that they aren’t ready for the next step yet. For example, I was chagrined that except for a career military friend who knew he and his wife would be buried at Arlington Cemetery, none of my other breakfast companions, including some in their 60s and 70s, had made burial plans. That’s a real disservice to children or other heirs, especially if parents die suddenly. Informed that we had purchased plots at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, most of my friends said, “Yes, that’s a good idea — I just don’t want to think about it right now!”
Understandable. But as the coronavirus crisis has pointed out, forces beyond our control can strike suddenly. All my friends did have wills. No one had powers of attorney, living wills or advanced medical directives. We’re deficient there ourselves. Better add them to the checklist.
Our motivations to take our big housing step were several: 1) downsize our housing now that our four children are grown and on their own, 2) decrease our monthly living expenses to make retirement more affordable, 3) pull out the equity in our house to make it more useful, and 4) start ridding ourselves of a lifetime of accumulated stuff. (We reduced from two cars to one several years ago.)
We’ve been largely successful. The house sold, immediately reducing our monthly expenses and providing an influx of investable cash. Much stuff vanished as we made the sometimes tough, sometimes humorous decisions about “the essentials” we needed to fit into a two-bedroom apartment. (We’d decided in advance not to rent storage space — the whole point was to downsize.) And we discovered what many aging parents are probably discovering: Grown millennial children have little interest in the furniture and baubles of their Baby Boomer parents.
The Economist suggests we need a new term for those over 65 but not yet elderly who may continue to work and be physically active. The newspaper rejects “geriactives,” “sunsetters,” and “nightcappers,” but has toyed with acronyms such as “NYPPIES” (Not Yet Past It), or “OWLS” (Older, Working Less, Still Earning). Lately, they’re pushing “Nold” for “New Old.”
Call me what you will. I feel good. Completed a 45-mile backpacking trip with friends in June. Ready to travel once the smoke clears from the coronavirus crisis. Happy for future flexibility not tied to the maintenance of a house and yard.
What will our final 20 years bring? Hopefully good things on our own terms.
Don DeArmon continues to read and write and walk and age at his new digs in Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com
(1) comment
"What will our final 20 years bring?" Gulp Ok. I've attempted these conversations and I think the big dividing line is what a Boomer experiences/ed with their own aged parents. Make these decisions for yourself, or someone else may be, and it is likely always to feel "too soon," so deal! A state of denial does not lead to more and better choices or even prolonged control. If it's recognized you're just in suspended animation, appearing unaware of your true reality, adults with more power than you (and hopefully good intentions) will feel forced decide for you at some point. And how much will you care that they feel terrible? Chances are, not at all. And you will say things you would never have dreamed of. There was a time you would have understood what they are telling you about you. Move then. It is only a short hop until it is too late to make changes cooperatively and congenially.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.