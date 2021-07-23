My wife, Kathy, retired from Frederick County Public Schools in 2013 after 20 years of teaching middle school. When she would tell people she taught middle school, people normally react with sympathy or suggest she be sainted.
She actually enjoyed teaching that grade level. One of her many favorite students at New Market Middle was a gentle giant that by eighth grade towered over all the students and most teachers.
But his size didn’t match his demeanor. He was always polite and respectful and an excellent student. He always had a glint of mischievousness, especially when he and his brother Jeff got together. Rob Havenstein was definitely one of my wife’s special students.
As both of our children graduated from Linganore and our son played football at Linganore 10 years before Rob, we naturally followed Havenstein throughout his high school career. That year, the football team played exceptionally well, all the way to being state champions.
After Rob graduated from Linganore High School, my wife and I became avid Wisconsin Badger fans. We not only were able to occasionally see Wisconsin play on the national networks, but our Comcast package also had the Big Ten Network that frequently showed games with Wisconsin. Havenstein was a standout at the University of Wisconsin, even achieving some school records.
In 2014, he was first-team All–American (AFCA) and won the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Rob started all 14 games at right tackle. That year he helped obtain the school record for 320.1 yards rushing per game. For his college career, he matched a school record with 54 games played. He was the anchor of the offensive line that held two of the three best single-season rushing performances in Wisconsin history.
After graduation from Wisconsin, Havenstein was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams. He soon became a fixture of the offensive line. Needless to say, we soon became Rams fans. My wife even bought a Rams ski cap for winter walking. In 2020, Rob won the Ed Block Award for his sportsmanship and community support. He came back from a season-ending knee injury in 2019 to return to start on the offensive line. A tremendous achievement from a tremendous person.
This month, Havenstein returned to Frederick wearing his 2009 Linganore Lancers football shirt, helping former Linganore lineman Shannon Breen with a high school football clinic. True to his personality in middle school, Havenstein shared and gave back to his alma mater high school and his community. He came home to visit friends and greet fans.
Havenstein represents what is right is professional sports. He gives back to his community. He proudly wears his Linganore High School team shirt. Havenstein is an example of how professional sports personalities should act. He’s a family man who cares about his entire family. He hasn’t forgotten where he came from, and he enjoys coming back.
Kids look to sports figures to emulate. Often, sports personalities set the wrong example for our youth. In an era of drugs infiltrating the sports world and domestic violence issues, the wrong message is being received by this generation. The FNP recently ran an article about the disgraceful actions of NFL star Richard Sherman. Unfortunately, the sports section reports these types of occurrences with pro athletes far too often.
It is so refreshing to see an NFL player that has the heart and soul to reach out to mentor our youth and support his former school. His awards for sportsmanship, courage and community outreach are a testament to his character. Rob Havenstein is an excellent role model for our youth sports programs. It was great that Rob came back home to work with future football stars and provide his expertise and life lessons needed for our youth. The NFL needs more Rob Havensteins. Thanks Rob. You’ll always be a Lancer!
Chip Jewell is a Frederick native. His wife, Kathy, is a native of Baltimore County and came to Frederick to attend Hood College. She taught in the Frederick County Public Schools system for over 20 years. Chip and Kathy will be married 45 years this coming August. Both of their children graduated from Linganore High School. Chip and Kathy attended nearly every Lancer football game as their son played on the offensive line and daughter was in the marching band.
