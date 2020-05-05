President Trump asked for Russia’s help while running for president in 2016 and again asked the Ukraine when he planned to rerun in 2020. Getting elected with the help from a foreign country is not patriotic. In spite of his continuous efforts throughout his presidency, this is a sin that Trump has not been able to shake. Trump’s efforts are geared toward gaining legitimacy. Right now, the entire country is under the thumb of the coronavirus. More than 68,000 have died in the U.S. so far.
And the number of the dead continues to increase by the hour. There is no cure. A vaccine or a tablet is months away. Still, the president congratulates himself for doing a very good job by comparing with other statistics. The loss of so many human lives remains collateral to his great job performance! Now, for a strong economy to stand up again, he wants shops and department stores to open and people to behave in a normal way as if nothing has happened. However, normalcy is a tall order in the present situation.
When everything including schools, factories, offices and businesses shut down, the mom and pop shops were badly hurt. They could not keep their employees while paying their salaries. Employees had to be furloughed. There is no guarantee that they will ever be back. Many of the stores had to be closed for good. By the last report, 27 million people are now standing in the unemployment line. Their number is the highest since WWII. Lines around food banks stretch a mile.
Attacked by coronavirus, countries large and small, rich and poor have been forced to ask their citizens to stay home. If they and the people they love have to survive, then staying home and doing nothing have become necessary. However, in order to stay safe, citizens have been advised to maintain a social distance. Such practices have helped to lower the death count. Working together in close proximity at a work place — be it a school or a factory or a restaurant — can spread the coronavirus.
In order for social distance to work, individual members of society have to cooperate. Without cooperation from the public, prevention cannot happen. Making any kind of rule to manage personal behavior is an intrusion on personal freedom. If congregating in a large number endangers health and safety then infringement on personal freedom becomes necessary. The president is mindful that if the economy is as bad as it sounds, he cannot win the election. So he wants to muddy the water by stirring his base to demand to lift restrictions and ”open up the country.”
Every day, people are dying because of a virus nobody knows how to treat. Social separation is the only thing that is keeping it from spreading. Sadly, encouraged by the president, his followers are shouting to open up different states so that people can go to work. Neither the president nor his followers seem to show any concern about the number of people who will die because of the lifting of restrictions. It is unusual in a democracy for a president to encourage citizens to go against the government’s policy.
Yes, people have a right to petition their government. Demonstrating is a part of it. But in this case, nobody is petitioning for anything. The followers of Trump are demanding for freedom to get sick and infect others. The president is telling them to do so. When actions are not based on facts or logic, citizens stand to lose a lot. That is what is happening now.
One wonders, where are the intellectuals? Doesn’t anyone tell the president that American lives matter? It has come to light that Trump and his team sat on the report of an impending pandemic from January to March and chose to do nothing except wishing that it will go away. As a result, thousands and thousands became infected without knowing anything about it. Now, more than 68,000 are dead and many more will possibly die.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick.
