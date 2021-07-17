Now that COVID isn’t always the first story in the morning news report, now that Donald Trump is no longer the National 24-Hour Preoccupation, we can turn to other concerns.
COVID and Trump are still with us, just off-stage and ready to reclaim the spotlight, but problems we’ve been neglecting for the past year or so now have a chance to get at least a little consideration, a few sentences and paragraphs of thoughtful attention.
These may not be important problems — they may, in fact, be trivial — but they can be as vexing as anti-vaxxers and as irritating as you-know-who. Like a pebble in a shoe, they can cause outsized pain and suffering and turn a good day into a lousy day-and-a-half. Left neglected, they can fester and molder and eventually cause us to burst out yelling inappropriate words at inappropriate times in inappropriate places.
So let’s get to them now, before we do something stupid, and before another variant or another Washington insider’s tell-all book pushes them back into the shadows and undermines our happiness forever.
There are a lot of problems to choose from, but I have narrowed my own “most pressing” list to three: passwords, pockets and pickers.
When I was a kid, we had passwords only when we built a backyard fort out of cardboard boxes and needed to keep the imaginary enemy beyond the ramparts. On rainy days, watching old black-and-white movies on TV, crooked cowboys had secret code words they used to get back into the hideout after a bank robbery.
Today it’s another story. The digital age has left us adrift on a sea of passwords. On an average day, I’ll bet, we need at least a dozen to navigate ordinary living. I’ve got one for the bank, one for the email, one for the Amazon, one for the Nile, one for the News-Post, one for the Registry of Disillusioned Preachers’ Kids, one for the League of Luddites, one for the Old Farmers Dating Service (don’t tell my wife — I was just curious), one for the Tiny Tim Fan Club, one for the Walkersville Nudist Society and its downtown Labor Day parade, one for the annual Sports Illustrated winter coveralls issue.
Every time I surf into new waters, it seems, I need to come up with another one: At least eight characters, including one capitalized letter, one lower case letter, one odd number, one even number, one upside-down letter, one inside-out number, one punctuation mark, one forward slash (or backward slash if you can find the key for it), one funny mark from the top row of keys with unknown purposes, and the emoji you most often use to express your feelings after watching a movie with subtitles.
Wait a minute: Isn’t that more than eight right there?
Please, somebody throw me a life preserver.
On the subject of pockets: is there a legal limit on the number they can sew into cargo trousers?
Pockets inside of pockets. Pockets on top of pockets. So many pockets, I can’t remember where I put stuff and end up losing things for days. I can feel that Allen wrench in there somewhere; I just can’t figure out how to get to it.
And those Velcro closer flaps on the back pockets – I can’t get my wallet in, I can’t get my wallet out. “No ma’am, I’m not scratching, I’m just trying to find my billfold.”
If I had to pick a favorite pocket, I’d pick my right pocket, the one up by my hip, where they’ve been putting pockets for years. It definitely wouldn’t be the one down by my ankle, full of dust and weed debris, or the one that hides the pair of pliers banging and bruising my knee as I go about my daily business.
By the end of the day, I’ve got so much stuff in my pockets I have trouble keeping my trousers hitched up around my waist.
There’s one upside, though: It’s nice to find twice as much change as usual in the bottom of the washing machine when you’re done with the laundry.
Last, but not least, are the pickers you find at thrift stores.
These are the shoppers stocking up for their weekend yard sales. They’ve scoured the store for two-bit treasures and wheeled two carts’ worth of junk to the checkout counter.
They unload dozens and dozens of knick-knack oddities and curio commodities. They chit and they chat as they take one last look at each pick, to be sure it’s worth the nickels they’re spending.
The worst are the ones who specialize in little plates, cups, vases, statuettes – each of which must be wrapped individually in a sheet of newspaper. Please – try Bitcoin!
Meanwhile, I’m standing there waiting with an armload of light-colored T shirts and baseball caps – I go through them on hot summer days down in the field as fast as some of my old-timer pals go through adult “comfort pads.” I just want to hand over my $9.25 and get back to the farm.
It would be nice if somebody set up an online store for $1.75 shirts, $1 caps, and old-fashioned, four-pocket trousers. But maybe not. That would probably mean I’d have to come up with another password.
Dave Elliott is a market vegetable farmer observing life from Hedgesville, West Virginia.
