We’ll call it ‘The Pelosi Provocation.’
Let’s say, just for fun, that it wasn’t Donald Trump who appeared on the Mall on Jan. 6 and gave a speech that fueled an attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Let’s say, just for grins, that it was Nancy Pelosi who stepped up to a microphone on the frozen turf. She gave a fiery speech that launched an invasion of the White House.
Trump’s crowd, it was obvious to anybody watching TV that day, turned out to be armed, violent and intent on reversing the results of the November 2020 election.
We’ll imagine that Pelosi’s gang, on the other hand, was determined to expand Medicare and Medicaid to cover hearing aids and tooth fillings and, of all things, pre-school programs for young kids.
Trump’s troops broke down the doors of the Capitol and rampaged through the halls. They romped around the chamber of the House of Representatives — they even sat in Pelosi’s chair.
Pelosi’s legions, instead, scaled the iron fence enclosing the presidential abode, littered the big grassy yard around the mansion with coffee cups, and banged on the stately front door so hard that it swung open. And in they went.
So now we’ve got the picture: an “alternate history,” a fictional version of what happened on the sixth day of 2021. The Pelosi Provocation, we’ll call it, that fits a well-established genre of popular literature that takes “what if…” looks at events of the past and turns them upside down.
One of the most popular examples of alternate history is the 1962 novel by Philip K. Dick called “The Man in the High Castle,” which reverses the true story of World War II and makes Germany and Japan the winners. In this scary tale, the Nazis take over the eastern two-thirds of the United States while the emperor’s forces rule six far western states. There’s a little slice left between the territories that remains American.
So our own bogus tale about a divided nation recreates the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The story continues:
Melania Trump, looking out the window in the White House family quarters on the second floor, is shocked and terrified by the angry crowd below, unkempt hordes waving signs and shouting slogans. She grabs Baron by the arm and drags him toward the emergency elevator to the basement, the one hidden behind the living room fireplace.
“Sorry, ma’am,” says a burly Secret Service agent, busy shutting off the gas flames. “All the elevators have been shut down. You’ll have to take the stairs.”
“I’m wearing heels!” she yells. “Are you kidding?”
“Mom! Mom!” Barron shouts. He’s a big kid, 6 feet, 7 inches tall at just 14 years old, but he’s never seen anything like this.
“Where’s Dad? We gotta run! I hear breaking glass!”
The President bursts in from the Truman Balcony. “You got that .22 I gave you for Christmas?” he asks Barron. He turns to Melania. “You got your pistol? The little pearl-handle one I put in your crocodile purse?”
He opens his suit coat, showing the shoulder holster he wears and the Ruger revolver it carries. “Me, I’m ready!”
“No weapons!” the Secret Service agent yells. “No weapons! They disarm you, and you’re boiled liver!”
But the crowd downstairs is actually calming down, growing quiet. They’re wandering the halls, poking in the closets, stroking the smooth, dark top of the big desk in the Oval Office. They oooohh and aaaahh at the paintings on the walls, the vases on the ornate, antique tables lining the corridors.
More than a dozen of them cram into a storage room behind an ornate, carved wooden door. They’re watching their invasion on CNN on a big screen TV . “Look at that! Look at that!” one yells. “There’s Marcie! Marcie from Peoria! I can’t believe she’s here!”
A pair of scrungy college kids come down the corridor from the West Wing, pushing a huge cardboard box of microwave popcorn along the floor. A couple more trail them, tugging a serving cart loaded with six-packs of V8 veggie juice. Somebody else is shoving a filing folder dolly stacked with containers of organic spinach salad and ginger-sprinkled quiche.
“Let’s paaaaarty!” people yell. The crowds dive in. The merriment swells.
Headlines in the next day’s papers are grim. “Unruly mob trashes White House kitchen,” reads one. “Rioters roll in basement bowling alley,” says another. “Bag lady takes selfie in President’s private privy!!!” gasps a tabloid.
Investigations ensue, debates rage. Historians chime in, talking heads opine.
Nancy Pelosi, flanked by House and Senate blue state sympathizers, holds a press conference.
“I don’t understand what the big fuss is,” she says. “It’s legitimate political discourse. With refreshments.”
So now you know. Don’t let anybody tell you different. It was just a peaceful protest, and a good time was had by all.
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, WV. He’s growing more spinach, if anybody needs it, and he has eggs for quiche.
