In ancient times, when a leader came out of a bruising battle, win or lose, he was careful about his surroundings. He had to look over his shoulder for the next enemies, near or far.
But when President Joe Biden met some of the world leaders in Bali, Indonesia, after a difficult election campaign, he seemed to be relaxed.
In Bali, he represented the power of strength and had his country behind him to prove that.
Democracy and election go hand in hand and the United States had just completed another midterm election. Citizens from all backgrounds cast their ballot with conviction that their opinion matters. They went to polling booths without obstruction.
In the current election cycle, Americans gave equal power to each party. The president was beaming because the just-finished election made him look good and strong.
In our community, Jessica Fitzwater’s win over Michael Hough for county executive maintains continuity: One Democrat succeeds another.
As Frederick has become a diverse city and county, old corn and soybean fields have given way to developments. Multilayer townhouses and apartments, along with single houses as big as mansions, dot the landscape.
The newcomers, attracted to these new dwellings, are less concerned about keeping old values and character of the area that used to be. They want modern amenities.
Many of them work from home and share child care with their wives or girlfriends. They do not appear interested in the rat race of the job market.
Above all else, they are for “change.” Yet, their desire to change things has kept things just the way they were before.
Jan Gardner hands over the gavel to Jessica Fitzwater. One Democratic county administration succeeds another of the same party.
Many may say: “same old, same old.” Others may chime in: “The more one tries to change, the more things stay the same.”
In our kind of democracy an election becomes the final arbiter of power.
It may at times create some unpleasant things. But at the end, it works out just fine and makes us stronger.
There are democracies where one can go to prison for not voting for the dear leader. There are places where no opposition candidate is allowed to run and the election is run by the military. And the leader gets 95% of popular votes. There are others likewise.
A democracy of that kind makes one’s life in it miserable. We may not always like what we have. But this is the best one can ask for.
The retail democracy of the present kind is our strength — America’s strength. At the G-20 meeting, Biden was relaxed and beaming because it was the gathering of a group that was mostly democratic and rich, richer than the rest of the world, with the U.S. on top.
It is the little things people do to keep the democratic spirit alive that ultimately brings a big result.
One example is the county’s poll workers.
They are Democrats, Republicans and independents. But when they are at the polling place, they forget their affiliation and work hard with each other as friends and neighbors.
On Election Day, they report to work at 6 a.m. and go home at 9 or 10 p.m. Each poll worker, for the day, becomes a judge and makes sure that the vote of the person before him or her is protected and counted properly.
One lady told me she has been doing this job for 25 years. Her friend said she has been doing this for 35 years.
“Back then it was very different,” she said. Neither of them has any plan to retire. The county has many such devoted people who take the business of an election very seriously.
Fitzwater got more votes than Hough because the people of Frederick County wanted it that way. As a council member, she is familiar with the county’s issues and barriers.
Now, we have to start counting our blessings in a changing climate.
