Tucked away in the scarlet and gold WWII Army footlocker my father painted for me to take along to college is a mounted photo of me captured by a friend during my senior year.
Lost in thought, I’m staring into a microverse of my own, deep in long-forgotten musings.
I’m so young. My skin is smooth, my lips full, and my ripply hair is below my shoulders, without a trace of the gray currently overrunning my still unruly waves. I’d know that me anywhere, though I haven’t seen her for decades.
I wonder, though, how many people from those days when the shot was taken would be able to pick me out of a lineup today.
At least the small handful of good friends from my youth with whom I’ve stayed in touch are certain to make the connection. We’ve all gotten grayer, rounder, softer at the edges.
When we do finally manage to get together — beyond the usual updating made necessary by lengthy intervals between visits — for a few hours, the “now” gets edged out by the “then.”
We rerun a few shared adventures, and the weariness of early old age burns off in the flicker and flash of a distinct memory from 40 years ago. It’s a beautiful thing to behold, whether we’re each reliving precisely the same scene or not.
I’ve come to think it’s natural to encourage these throwbacks to cherished images of people I’m rarely with or who are lost to me.
Our immediate world ages gradually, but surely. The past does not. It has the ability to stay still and sacred, unchanged and unchanging, constantly enshrining the looks, personalities, graces and foibles of specific, well-encapsulated visions.
In a blink, I can again clearly see my mother chuckling over a dryly delivered sarcastic comment I had no idea she even overheard me make.
My father feigns chagrin as he gently teases me about how long it’ll take for the shoulder of his shirt to dry after I’ve drenched it with tears of my latest anxiety or heartbreak.
My younger brother cracks one of his trademark lights-up-his-face grins as he gets away with an antic my older brother and I would’ve found ourselves in trouble over.
My incredibly sturdy octogenarian grandmother is in full stride on the quarter-mile trek to church alongside me, sharing family history, barely breaking a sweat.
These lost loved ones and others gone from my life left lingering impressions in my mind’s eye that continue to temper my perceptions.
Sometimes, a passerby snags my attention, and for the briefest moment, I’m completely convinced it’s someone from my past, still looking as they did when we shared a piece of a very different place and time.
Then, my brain does it’s split-second double-take calculation and I acknowledge my silliness. For how is it possible someone could be so unaged or brought back to life?
It’s the stuff of science fiction and self-deception. There’s no such thing as time travel.
Recent photos of me reveal a tired-looking, soon-to-be senior citizen, baring little resemblance to the once newly adult woman captured by a friend in my black-and-white college memento.
What it preserves is the memory of a moment frozen in time, just like the mental snapshots I’ve taken of loved ones all along my journey and that I’ve carried with me into the present through a carefully curated persistence of vision.
Susan Writer reflects on her reflection and other existential matters in her Woodsboro home and anywhere the light is flattering. Reach her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com, or visit her Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
Why didn’t you include your youthful photo?! I am a senior. And it’s getting to be quite a list of people who live on as long as someone remembers them. We are all receptacles. It’s what makes dementia truly sad, even in cases where the victim remains cheerful. Your mom laughed at your wit. My mom surprised in unlikely ways at unlikely times, often directed toward nuns calling her attention to whatever wickedness I displayed without apology - I do cherish the memory of the outrage over the minidress with a keyhole neckline I wore to a Forensics competition (debate.) I was publicly shames, though we were not to wear uniforms that identified our schools. I shrugged. She called my mom. My mom said, “What’s wrong with it. I made that dress.” That ended it. No promised demerits either.
