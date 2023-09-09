Tucked away in the scarlet and gold WWII Army footlocker my father painted for me to take along to college is a mounted photo of me captured by a friend during my senior year.

Lost in thought, I’m staring into a microverse of my own, deep in long-forgotten musings.

Tags

(1) comment

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Why didn’t you include your youthful photo?! I am a senior. And it’s getting to be quite a list of people who live on as long as someone remembers them. We are all receptacles. It’s what makes dementia truly sad, even in cases where the victim remains cheerful. Your mom laughed at your wit. My mom surprised in unlikely ways at unlikely times, often directed toward nuns calling her attention to whatever wickedness I displayed without apology - I do cherish the memory of the outrage over the minidress with a keyhole neckline I wore to a Forensics competition (debate.) I was publicly shames, though we were not to wear uniforms that identified our schools. I shrugged. She called my mom. My mom said, “What’s wrong with it. I made that dress.” That ended it. No promised demerits either.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription