I met Goodloe Byron when he was campaigning for state senate in 1966 as he went door to door in Monocacy Village. Even though I was well under voting age and nowhere near driving age, Goodloe Byron took time to talk and explain the job of a state senator to an inquisitive youth. He asked if I would like to volunteer to help in his campaign as a “Byron Booster,” a group of young people who would help in his campaign.
Byron was elected, and I was able to go with a van full of young volunteer workers to Annapolis. I continued to volunteer for Byron when he ran for Congress. I was manning a booth at the Mount Airy carnival, then held in Wildwood Park, with my high school friend Rick when a dapper gentleman approached and introduced himself, “Hi, I am J. Glenn Beall, I happen to also be running for Congress in the 6th District.” My friend Rick had his back turned to the crowd watching a Washington Senators game on a television in the booth beside us and tried to quickly turn around, collapsing his lawn chair and landing at the foot of the future congressman.
Mr. Beall was a very pleasant individual, complimenting us for volunteering for a political candidate and telling us Goodloe Byron was a good person. J. Glenn Beall went on to defeat Goodloe Byron that year, but in 1970, Goodloe was elected to Congress as J. Glenn Beall was elected as a United States Senator from Maryland. Though from different parties, both of these great representatives worked together for the good of the people of Maryland.
Ronald Reagan and “Tip” O’Neill were nearly polar opposites in political views, but they both shared a goal of a common good for the citizens of the United States of America. They would both fight for their beliefs for legislation, but at the end of the day, they became good friends. They would even call each other to apologize if they reflected on their words and felt they may have gone overboard and been too offensive. When President Reagan was shot, Tip was soon at his bedside. It was a cooperative, bipartisan spirit of these two political giants that enabled an overhaul of the Social Security system.
Lyndon Johnson was Senate majority leader before becoming president. Though his presidential administration receives much of the credit for the 1964 Civil Rights Act, it was Johnson’s good relationship with Senator Everett Dirksen of Illinois that provide the bipartisanship that changed American history. In the 2008 election, John McCain defended Barack Obama as a “good family man,” and Obama defended McCain as a “true patriot” and American hero when crowds began personal attacks on the opposing candidate.
There are many examples of political leaders that ultimately became friends or worked collaboratively for the betterment of the people. State Senator Francis X. Kelly spoke of a campaign running against now Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger when the two accidentally met in a diner one evening and simply talked as friends, which they soon became. Gov. Larry Hogan obviously pushed his legislative agenda in Annapolis but had a friendship with Speaker of the House Michael Busch and spoke with great dignity and respect at the speaker’s funeral.
Even locally, years ago, it was not unusual for a Republican officeholder to attend a Democratic function or vice versa. For years, many of our political leaders realized they were not enemies but rather competitors. Unfortunately today, our political system has become vicious and our country divisive. Our democracy was built on the foundation of a country that would collaborate and bring consensus together in an attempt to provide a republic that all ideas and differences would be heard and considered. Many of our forefathers were concerned with political parties creating deep division. Their fears are becoming a reality.
Next Tuesday, we will have an opportunity to utilize our most sacred obligation as a citizen of the United States of America. We can realize a freedom that is denied to many people worldwide. We must exercise our right to vote and our obligation to preserve our freedoms and our democracy. We must end the divisiveness that threatens our very fabric. Though the words spoken by President Abraham Lincoln in his second inaugural address were specific to a country divided in war, many of those words are appropriate today in a nation divided that must begin the healing process after the election, “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive … to bind up the nation’s wounds.”
If you have not voted already, vote now or on Nov. 3.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a native of Frederick County who has never failed to vote in any election and was an original “Byron Booster.”
