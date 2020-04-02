‘This week it’s going to get bad.” When Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said those words last Monday, he wasn’t wrong. At the time, 471 Americans had died of COVID-19 and today, as I write this, the death toll has topped 3,000.
It’s all a little overwhelming — the statistics, the uncertainty, the waiting — so, most afternoons, I step away from my newsfeed and out my front door for a lonely walk in what is still, in spite of everything, shaping up to be a lovely spring. Up and down Market, in the old courthouse square fronting city hall, along Carroll Creek and across Baker Park the trees are blooming and daffodils burst forth at every turn. Coming home, I’ll climb the back stairs and pause to take in the distant view of St. John’s spire framed by the glorious blossoms in a neighbor’s back yard. Even in these times, we’re blessed to live in such place.
That’s not all that gives me hope, though. Walking around downtown, the shuttered businesses and lack of traffic are sad, but they are also a sign of our community’s commitment and of sacrifices made for the sake of the common good. And those businesses that do remain open, their determination and ingenuity fills me with pride, as do the efforts our community has made to support them.
It’s not enough, obviously. There’s no way a trickle of take-out orders can make up for the bustling Market Street we’ve become used to, state and federal support will only go so far, and the pandemic’s economic pain will no doubt linger for a long time, but our perseverance now will shape our eventual recovery for the better.
We will recover. This is hardly the first time Frederick has weathered catastrophe. In the aftermath of Antietam, the single bloodiest day in American history, the wounded flooded Frederick’s streets as military and civilian authorities scrambled to transform the city into “one vast hospital” whose patients would outnumber citizens and fill every church in the city save one, along with numerous other public buildings, many of which still stand to this day.
And while the Civil War was a manmade tragedy, the coronavirus isn’t Frederick’s first pandemic. Less than 60 years after Antietam, and in the midst of an already tragic war that exacerbated its spread, the 1918 flu pandemic swept out of Kansas and across the globe, killing millions worldwide and more than a half-million in America.
In Frederick County, businesses closed down, funeral services were banned and the Great Frederick Fair was canceled. An entire floor of the old county hospital at Montevue was converted to a ward for flu victims and out of a population of just over 50,000 — one-fifth of what it is today — more than 2,000 county residents fell seriously ill and 200 died. Many lie buried in Mt. Olivet Cemetery today, where, at the pandemic’s height, the number of burials tripled.
So remember, no matter what grim statistics tomorrow brings, and for all the heartbreaking tragedy behind those numbers, Frederick has been there before — and endured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.