In his letter “Democrats have changed their stripes” (The Frederick News-Post, Aug. 17), Patrick O’Brien says he’s from a union family and Democrats abandoned working-class people.
Well, every party is a coalition of individuals and doesn’t stay the same.
Democratic President Bill Clinton passed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which unions strongly opposed. Clinton shepherded NAFTA into being with 75% of congressional Republicans voting yes while 40% of Democrats voted in favor.
NAFTA undercut union power by facilitating manufacturers’ moving to Mexico to use cheaper labor and credibly “threaten” organizing workers with a plant shutdown and relocation south of the border in the face of unionization efforts.
NAFTA was one in a string of free trade and economic policies that contributed to a loss of about 4.5 million U.S. manufacturing jobs between 1993 and 2017. Displaced workers, many union, often found new work in lesser-paid service jobs.
Now, Biden and a changed Democratic Party passed the most pro-worker legislation in a generation without a single Republican vote.
The Inflation Reduction Act invests hundreds of billions of dollars into stimulating the clean-energy industry, requires higher prevailing wages and heavily incentivizes private companies that use apprenticeship programs to train workers.
There’s also the groundbreaking change to cut U.S. drug prices by finally allowing Medicare, the No. 1 drug buyer in the country, to negotiate lower costs with pharma companies.
Unfortunately, every Republican and some leftover anti-worker corporate Clintonite Democrats defeated some of the best parts. Republicans also keep thwarting a Democratic law making it easier for workers to join unions.
I won’t begrudge the author his animosity toward Democrats. Maybe he was a factory worker laid off after Clinton’s betrayal by passing NAFTA.
But any insinuation that another viable political party today is more pro-worker is untrue. I’m a union member, too.
Because Republicans mobilized a more significant percentage of white people and, to a lesser extent, Latinos, even working class, doesn’t mean they’re pro-worker.
It’s amazing what can be accomplished by stoking fear of virtually every minority group and scapegoating them as if they’re the reason life is hard, rather than unprecedented wealth inequality and out-of-control corporate power.
A union means sticking together to win from the wealthy and powerful “elites” what you can’t get by yourself — a secure safe job, decent pay, health insurance, and fairness.
Trump and today’s Republicans are uniformly anti-union and unconcerned with uniting people. They’ll never provide an economic benefit to workers.
All they achieve is anger, hostility and violence toward neighbors. That makes us all worse off.
