This summer, I am working in Alaska, living in a small community of several hundred people where life and business move at nature’s pace. I love Alaska and how it provides me long hours to fill with hiking, reading books and engaging in conversation — but, there are days when its slow rhythm bores me senseless.
The internet here is finicky, but in fleeting periods of reliable web connectivity, I visit fredericknewspost.com — to know what is happening in my hometown, of course, but also for the excitement. The current events of Frederick, Maryland, read like a novel.
There is tragedy … a motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Fingerboard Road last weekend. There is triumph … area high schools all held a traditional in-person graduation ceremony for the first time since 2019. There is love and adventure … a Brunswick couple travelled to war-torn Ukraine to bring home their adopted daughter.
Then, there is the sinkhole on Monocacy Boulevard. I’ve become engrossed with this sinkhole, both the dramatic debate about who or what is to blame (the nearby quarry? Limestone bedrock?) and the larger metaphor this hole must surely represent. It strikes me as dark comedy, clear evidence of all man’s futile efforts in life — because, didn’t that section of road get refinished just three years ago?
After I finish reading any online article, I scroll down and peruse the comment section. Comment sections are often cited as a forum for name-calling and meanspiritedness. Sure, there’s plenty of vitriol found therein, but they are also a powerful platform for democratizing how news gets reported; the words of any journalist and/or periodical are now immediately subject to feedback from citizens, who can offer an opposing viewpoint or additional information.
Frederick’s citizen commenters spend a lot of time and effort engaging with the News-Post. They’re often thoughtful and well informed, citing facts and figures not included in the article to further the discussion of whatever issue is at hand. Spirited debate, stream-of-conscious ruminations … every comment contributes to a dialogue just as lively, or livelier, than the actual article.
I viewed the May 15 piece, “Dozens seek to get in touch with spiritual side at psychic fair,” as a gentle mix of comedy and drama. It featured several businesswomen, including a pair of lifelong friends who are now business partners and both mothers to teenage daughters (who are also friends). An intergenerational livelihood supported by a larger community of clients, fellow vendors and the host venue Dublin Roasters — what a heartwarming story.
Commenters offered an antithetical interpretation. The article garnered more than 30 responses wherein users debated the definition of psychic spiritualism, with plenty of wisecracks and words like “balderdash,” “gullible,” “prey” and “stupid people” thrown in. The withholding of one’s patronage from Dublin Roasters in the future was mentioned, the film “The Big Lebowski” referenced, the merits of Chik-fil-A food debated.
Do I believe in psychic abilities? Not necessarily. I do believe in supporting small business; if I’d been at Dublin Roasters the day of the pop-up fair, I likely would have spent money on a crystal, sticks of incense, or maybe even a tarot card reading. I also believe in the power of things that cannot be seen with the naked eye — things like community, friendship and entrepreneurship — and that they are a powerful antidote to each day’s distressing news headlines, which remind us that disaster and tragedy are never far away.
Because ultimately, you never know when a giant sinkhole might open under your feet. Or in my case, here in Alaska, I never know what bear is lurking in the nearby forest.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. Reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
